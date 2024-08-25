✕ Close German festival stabbing: Police make second arrest as Islamic State claims responsibility for attack

A 26-year-old man has turned himself in to police in Germany claiming to be the knifeman behind the brutal Solingen festival attack which killed three and injured.

German federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation into the atrocity after police and revealed the suspect had surrendered following a major manhunt.

“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” Dusseldorf police said in a joint statement with the prosecutor’s office

The suspect, a Syrian man according to Reuters news agency, is said to be affiliated with a home for refugees in Solingen that was raided on Saturday.

The update comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence.

The extremist group said on its news site that the attacker targeted Christians and that he carried out the assaults Friday night “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The brutal rampage saw the knifeman aim for people’s necks and throats after he began stabbing people at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650th anniversary. A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed.