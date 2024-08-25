Solingen attack latest: German police say stabbing suspect, 26, turned himself in amid major manhunt
A man has surrendered claiming to be the knifeman who aimed for victim’s throats in a rampage at a festival
Louise Thomas
Editor
A 26-year-old man has turned himself in to police in Germany claiming to be the knifeman behind the brutal Solingen festival attack which killed three and injured.
German federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation into the atrocity after police and revealed the suspect had surrendered following a major manhunt.
“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” Dusseldorf police said in a joint statement with the prosecutor’s office
The suspect, a Syrian man according to Reuters news agency, is said to be affiliated with a home for refugees in Solingen that was raided on Saturday.
The update comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence.
The extremist group said on its news site that the attacker targeted Christians and that he carried out the assaults Friday night “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”
The brutal rampage saw the knifeman aim for people’s necks and throats after he began stabbing people at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650th anniversary. A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed.
A major manhunt is underway for a knifeman who killed three and injured eight others at a German diversity festival on Friday night.
The man cut the throats of his victims during the attack in the western German city of Solingen, which was celebrating the Festival of Diversity to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.
Isis claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday evening, saying the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State”, but the group provided no immediate evidence to support the claim.
Suspect is Syrian man, 26, who admitted to crime, police say
The suspect in custody for a stabbing rampage in Solingen that killed three people and injured eight is a 26-year-old Syrian man, authorities said early on Sunday.
The suspect turned himself in and admitted to the crime, Duesseldorf police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.
“The involvement of this person is currently under intensive investigation,” they said.
The details provide a somewhat fuller picture of an account late on Saturday by a state official who announced on German television the arrest of the man that authorities had been searching for in the 24 hours since the attack.
The attack, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility, occurred on Friday evening at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650-year history.
The suspect is affiliated with a home for refugees in Solingen that had been searched on Saturday, authorities said.
Der Spiegel, citing unidentified security sources, said that the suspect’s clothes had been smeared with blood.
The police declined immediate comment on the Spiegel report.
Hendrik Wuest, premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on Saturday described the attack as an act of terror.