Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brazilian migrant who saved child dangling from second storey balcony in Spain hailed as hero

The six-year-old boy managed to slip out of the window after his parents dozed off

Namita Singh
Friday 23 August 2024 10:47
Comments
Close
Related video: Military man hailed as a hero after carrying as many children as he could to protect them from El Paso shooter

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A Brazilian migrant is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life to rescue a child dangling from the second-storey balcony of a building in Spain.

Felipe David Souza was walking past the neighbourhood in the coastal city of Alicante, when he heard a cry for help, as several passersby gathered under a building, frantically pointing to a boy who had his whole body and one leg outside the window in a block of flats.

A 1.52 minute-long video of the incident showed the boy stuck outside his home’s balconey, seemingly frozen in fear.

Mr Souza was seen climbing out of the balcony of another house on the same floor and inching closer calmly along the narrow parapet to reach the boy. He was able to gently push the six-year-old inside the balcony to safety, before jumping inside himself.

“I did it without thinking,” he was quoted as saying by the Guardian. “I was staring at the child to keep him calm, willing him not to move,” he said. “It’s a short distance but it felt so long.”

“I’m really happy that the child is safe,” he shared, adding that the family of the boy thanked him. The child had managed to slip out of the window, when the parents dozed off, reported the Guardian.

Filipe David Souza, 29, helping a six year child to safety
Filipe David Souza, 29, helping a six year child to safety (Screengrab/ TodoAlicante)

Describing the incident, the owner of a nearby cafe said the neighbours had begun putting cushions out on the street, in case the child fell, when they saw Mr Souza appearing out of nowhere to rescue him.

“We all had our hearts in our throats,” Ines Su, told the outlet. The crowd burst into applause once the boy and Mr Souza were both safely inside.

In recognition of his “heroic” action, the Alicante City Council has decided to award him in a ceremony in November, reported TodoAlicante.

“You risked your life to save that of the minor,” councillor Julio Calero reportedly told him.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in