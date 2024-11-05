Spain floods latest: Barcelona put on highest alert as airport flooded and 70 flights cancelled
Latest alert comes as British couple found dead – with total killed by devastating storms across country at more than 200
Barcelona is facing a red alert warning for dangerous torrential train, with part of the city, including the airport, beginning to flood.
Fatalities from Spain’s worst flash floods in modern history rose to 217 almost all of them in the Valencia region and more than 60 in the suburb of Paiporta. Hundreds are still missing
The deadly storm that swept through Barcelona led to the suspension of 70 departing flights and the diversion of another 18 at Barcelona-El Prat Airport, according to operator Aena.
The heavy rainfall has also caused flooding in key areas, including the T-1 terminal and parking facilities.
Footage from the city showed the runway completely submerged as one plane aborted a landing and the few planes left on the tarmac were forced to sludge through several inches of flood water.
Meanwhile, in Valencia, the search continued for bodies inside houses and thousands of wrecked cars strewn in the streets, on highways, and in canals that channeled last week's floods into populated areas.
In the Aldaia municipality, some 50 soldiers, police and firefighters, some wearing wetsuits, searched in a huge shopping center's underground parking lot for possible victims. They used a small boat and spotlights to move around in the huge structure with vehicles submerged in at least a meter of murky water.
Images and videos on social media shows flooding in the terminals of Barcelona's El Prat Airport, after the city was lashed by fresh rainfall on Monday.At least 70 flights were cancelled and 18 diverted as a result.
Spain’s weather forecaster Aena warned that Barcelona could be hit by another five inches of rain on Monday with some showers falling on flood ravaged Valencia too.
The flooding affected key areas, including the T-1 terminal and parking facilities. Passengers were kept away from these areas while airport staff continued to clear the water and restore normal operations.
Aena said that the storm has significantly disrupted all activities at the airport, resulting in “considerable” delays after air traffic controllers were forced to space out flight departures.
Passengers were advised to check the state of their flights online and prepare for potential delays as the airport continues to manage the impact of the floods.
Spain's King Felipe dodged mud as objects were thrown while he visited areas in Paiporta, Valencia affected by the country's worst-ever flood-related disaster on Sunday (3 November). Shouts of "murderers" were heard when the monarch arrived protected by an umbrella. Locals are reeling as the death toll reaches at least 217 and could increase as rescue and cleanup operations continue. The King and his wife, Queen Letizia, visited Valencia with prime minister Pedro Sanchez. They met local officials, emergency responders and civilians.
‘It could go down as the greatest day of Felipe’s reign’ Professor reacts to mud slinging at Spanish king
Oriol Bartomeus, a political science professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, said of the moment angry Valencia residents threw mud at the king and chased off other politicians.
Speaking of King Felipe’s reaction where he engaged in dialogue with the people, Prof Bartomeus said : “If he had sought protection from his bodyguards and run away, now that would have been the darkest day of his reign.
“Instead he showed why he is king, demonstrating composure and serenity, and by getting as close as he could to the people.”
The 56-year-old Felipe took over a Royal House whose reputation was in tatters after the financial and lifestyle scandals of his father, Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014.
Where the prime minister was pelted and fled Felipe stood his ground for over half an hour. It was impossible to hear what was said, but he spoke to several shouting people in an intimate and apparently serious tone.Bartomeus, who said he is not a fervent defender of the monarchy, noted what the king didn’t do: He didn’t appear to patronise the people.“
He didn’t console the people, like for example you see the British royals do,” Bartomeus said. Instead, “he dialogued with them. He put the state on his back, got down off the pedestal and went down to the people who were telling him that the state had not arrived, and he told them that it will.”
Valencia households to get €6,000
The regional head of Valencia, Carlos Mazon, said that his region would separately hand out each household 6,000 euros and make available at least 200,000 euros to help each town face urgent spending needs.
In total, Mazon, of the conservative People’s Party, said the region would request from Spain’s central government a first aid package worth around 31.4 billion euros, including funds to reconstruct key infrastructure.
Locals criticised late alerts from authorities about the dangers and a perceived delayed response by emergency services.
But General Javier Marcos, commander of the army’s emergency response services, said he had ordered 500 soldiers to be deployed within 15 minutes of seeing the flood warning on Tuesday who were able to enter hard-hit areas.
“The degree of destruction is so great that mobility is limited,” he said. “It is so complex that it requires two things: discipline and patience.”
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says all football games should have been cancelled
Football games should not have been played at the weekend after the deadly floods, the Real Madrid manager has said.
“Football should have stopped this weekend,” Carlo Ancelotti said.
He added: “Football is a party and you can celebrate when things are going well, but when they’re not going well there’s no celebration to be had. It’s the most important of the unimportant things in life.”
“But we are not the ones in charge and we have zero power”, adding: “All the coaches had the same opinion not to play.”
In pictures: Spanish residents band together in aftermath of flooding
Grandaughter of British couple killed in Spanish floods speaks out
Don Turner, 78, and his wife Terry, 74, had not been seen since flash floods swept through eastern Spain.
Their daughter, Ruth O’Loughlin, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, confirmed to the BBC that her parents’ bodies had been found in their car on Saturday.
She had said her parents had moved to Spain a decade ago because they had “always wanted to live in the sunshine” and criticised the “diabolicial” response from Spanish authorities.
Her neice wrote on Facebook: “This tragedy that will haunt us for a lifetime. If only the people knew the floods were coming. We will never forget.
“Thank you Mom and Auntie Ruth for being so strong and doing the family, and Nan and Grandad proud.
“We love you.”
Catalan Police post harrowing video of desperate rescue
Catalan Police have posted a video of a desperate rescue of a man trapped in his car in Baix Llobregat, a coastal region just south of Barcelona.
Catalan Civil Protectionissued a mobile phone alert to residents in Baix Llobregat, Barcelonès, Garraf, Maresme, Vallès Occidental, Vallès Oriental, and Selva counties urging people to limit movement and avoid approaching riverbanks or ravines on Monday morning.
The first message was issued at 8.30am in Baix Llobregat before hours of heavy rainfall affected surrounding areas.
Nearly 3,000 dead animals removed from flooded farms
The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture has removed over 2,950 dead animals from farms in areas hit by the flash floods.
Local officials removed deceased animals from 17 farms in Valencia towns, including pigs, sheep horses and poultry
