A man has been arrested over the alleged
sexual assault of a young British teenager at a resort in Spain, according to local media.
The assault is alleged to have taken place on Thursday night in a hotel room where the girl was staying with her parents and other relatives on a family holiday in Calella, a coastal town near
Barcelona.
The girl is 14 years old, according to
Catalunya Informacio radio station, which reported that three British men staying at the same hotel were in the room during the assault.
These claims in the radio station’s report have not been confirmed publicly by police or in other outlets.
One man was arrested on Thursday night, according to multiple outlets, some of which cited the regional police force, Mossos d’Esquadra.
The suspect appeared in court the following day and was remanded in custody, reportedly without bail.
“A judge at Court of First Instance Number 7 in Arenys de Mar, acting as a duty court, has agreed to remand a man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor in Calella,” a court official told
The Mirror.
After police were called, the girl was reportedly taken to Sant Jaume Hospital for a medical examination.
The Independent has approached the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.
Calella is a popular tourist destination on the Costa del Maresme, situated some 30 miles east of Barcelona.
World news in pictures
Show all 50 1/50 World news in pictures
World news in pictures 9 April 2022
Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson walk during their meeting in downtown Kyiv
AP
World news in pictures 7 April 2022
A remote controlled airplane enthusiast launches an electric glider from a cliff in Hong Kong – alternative outdoor activities are increasingly popular in Hong Kong as coronavirus restrictions have closed beaches, gyms and swimming pools.
EPA
World news in pictures 6 April 2022
A firefighter works at the site of burning fuel storage facilities damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Dnipropetrovsk region
Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters
World news in pictures 5 April 2022
A boy jumps into the Yamuna river to cool himself off amid rising temperatures in New Delhi
AFP via Getty Images
World news in pictures 4 April 2022
Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of Kyiv, after reports that hundreds of civilians were killed
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 3 April 2022
Displaced Syrian children with boxes of food distributed by a local charity organisation, before the ‘Iftar’ meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a camp on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Dana, east of the Turkish-Syrian border in the northwestern Idlib province
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 2 April 2022
Plumes of smoke billow from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 1 April 2022
Palestinians demonstrating against the expropriation of land by Israel, clash with Israeli security forces in the village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim in the occupied West Bank
AFP via Getty
World news in pictures 31 March 2022
Members of Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) perform over the EXPO site before the official closing ceremony of EXPO 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
EPA
World news in pictures 30 March 2022
Ukrainian rescue workers walk past destroyed Russian military vehicles next to the railway station where the Russian forces were stationed, in Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine
EPA
World news in pictures 29 March 2022
A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in a sanctuary bringing hope to the conservation of the rapidly declining species at the Way Kambas National Park, in Lampung province in Indonesia
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 28 March 2022
US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 27 March 2022
Volunteers cover with sandbags the Monument to Princess Olga, Apostle Andrew, Cyril, and Methodius to protect them from Russian shelling, in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine
EPA
World news in pictures 26 March 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Polish Prime MInister Mateusz Morawiecki, holds a child as he visits Ukrainian refugees at the PGE National Stadium, in Warsaw, Poland
Reuters
World news in pictures 25 March 2022
A man holds a mobile phone while smoke rises after Russian attacks hit a fuel storage facility in the city of Kalynivka
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 24 March 2022
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge ride in a vintage Land Rover used by Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her visit to Jamaica
Reuters
World news in pictures 23 March 2022
The moon sets behind the Great Giewont peak in the Tatra Mountains, in Zakopane, southern Poland
EPA
World news in pictures 22 March 2022
A man holds his breath while he swims inside hot spring on the occasion of World Water Day outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
EPA
World news in pictures 21 March 2022
Students hold white balloons during a demonstration against violence, after recent incidents between Thai rangers and suspected separatists, in Ra-ngae district in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 20 March 2022
Festival participants known as ‘Gilles,’ wearing traditional costumes and hats made of ostrich feathers, are dressed up for carnival celebrations in the streets of Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium
EPA
World news in pictures 19 March 2022
Visitors dressed in period costumes walk near the Gate of Supreme Harmony in the Forbidden City in Beijing
AP
World news in pictures 18 March 2022
Twins are prepared for a newborn photo shoot by local photographer Fanny Nurdiana in Banda Aceh
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 17 March 2022
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington
AP
World news in pictures 16 March 2022
The moon sets behind a statue of William Penn atop of City Hall in Philadelphia
AP
World news in pictures 15 March 2022
Indian widows participate in the Holi festival in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India
EPA
World news in pictures 14 March 2022
A farmer works at a poppy field in the Zhari district of Kandahar
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 13 March 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with an injured man during a visit at a military hospital following fightings in the Kyiv region
Getty
World news in pictures 12 March 2022
'Choke on it !!!' says the slogan of a carnival float showing a depiction of Russian President Putin as he swallows an object in the form and national colors of Ukraine
EPA
World news in pictures 11 March 2022
A young man kisses goodbye his girlfriend at Kyiv Main Railway Station as she tries to flee from Kyiv, Ukraine
EPA
World news in pictures 10 March 2022
The pack rides during the 5th stage of the 80th Paris - Nice cycling race
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 9 March 2022
Houses inundated with floodwaters from an overflowing Hawkesbury River are pictured in the Windsor suburb of Sydney
AFP via Getty Images
World news in pictures 8 March 2022
People shelter from fireworks before the traditional "torito" (little bull) made of paper, wood and fireworks during celebrations of San Juan de Dios in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City
AFP via Getty Images
World news in pictures 7 March 2022
People cross the destroyed bridge as they flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine
EPA
World news in pictures 6 March 2022
A local resident reacts as a house is on fire after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals to leave the town of Irpin, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, 24km from Kyiv, Ukraine
Reuters
World news in pictures 5 March 2022
Austria’s Roman Rabl competing in the men’s downhil sitting para alpine skiing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Yanqing
OIS/IOC/AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 4 March 2022
People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 3 March 2022
An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region
Reuters
World news in pictures 2 March 2022
A man with his newborn child takes shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre as air raid siren sounds are heard amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv
Reuters
World news in pictures 1 March 2022
Members of an Ukrainian civil defense unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 28 February 2022
Members of the Ukrainian community of Rome collect basic necessities to be distributed to the Ukrainian population, at the church of Santa Sofia in Rome, Italy
EPA
World news in pictures 27 February 2022
Protesters crowd around the victory column and close to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to demonstrate for peace in Ukraine
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 26 February 2022
The Swiss Air Force fly in front of the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps prior to the start of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland
AFP via Getty Images
World news in pictures 25 February 2022
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv
AP
World news in pictures 24 February 2022
Firefighters work on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 23 February 2022
A woman wearing a face mask walks next to decorations at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand
EPA
World news in pictures 22 February 2022
Anganwadi workers take part in a protest march near Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding better facilities and working conditions for women
AFP/ Getty
World news in pictures 21 February 2022
An elderly woman stands in a street of the city of Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine
AFP/Getty
World news in pictures 20 February 2022
High waves in Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland
PA
World news in pictures 19 February 2022
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China in action in Beijing, China
Reuters
World news in pictures 17 February 2021
A part of a damaged wall crashes onto the pavement during a storm in Berlin, Germany
AP