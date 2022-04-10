Man arrested over sexual assault of British girl, 14, at Spanish hotel, local reports claim

Andy Gregory
Sunday 10 April 2022 18:12
<p>The alleged assault took place in the coastal city of Calella</p>

(Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images)

A man has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a young British teenager at a resort in Spain, according to local media.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on Thursday night in a hotel room where the girl was staying with her parents and other relatives on a family holiday in Calella, a coastal town near Barcelona.

The girl is 14 years old, according to Catalunya Informacio radio station, which reported that three British men staying at the same hotel were in the room during the assault.

These claims in the radio station’s report have not been confirmed publicly by police or in other outlets.

One man was arrested on Thursday night, according to multiple outlets, some of which cited the regional police force, Mossos d’Esquadra.

The suspect appeared in court the following day and was remanded in custody, reportedly without bail.

“A judge at Court of First Instance Number 7 in Arenys de Mar, acting as a duty court, has agreed to remand a man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor in Calella,” a court official told The Mirror.

After police were called, the girl was reportedly taken to Sant Jaume Hospital for a medical examination.

The Independent has approached the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.

Calella is a popular tourist destination on the Costa del Maresme, situated some 30 miles east of Barcelona.

