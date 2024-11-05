Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez has said nearly 15,000 troops and police had been deployed to help the cities and towns affected by Spain’s deadliest flooding disaster in recent history.

Frustration over the government’s management of the flooding crisis has sparked public outcry and forced others to turn to self-policing, frustrated by what they see as a lacklustre official response. Groups of local men are patrolling rubble-strewn, poorly lit streets, in Paiporta, the suburb in Valencia where crowds pelted mud at Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia when they visited at the weekend – and where more than 60 people in the 217-person death toll were killed.

Martin, 19, told Reuters that he and his friends were taking the law into their own hands because they believed police were not carrying out their duty to maintain public safety.

"We're patrolling because we don't want our neighbours to feel the insecurity they've been feeling the past few days due to various robberies," he said. "People have already lost enough."

Speaking at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday, Mr Sanchez paid tribute to the work of the national police and civil guard.

"I remember at the first moments of this emergency there was talk of looting," Sanchez said. "Today fortunately we are observing that this looting is falling to absolutely marginal figures. More than 170 people have been detained."

People walk through a street with piled furniture and rubbish on the sides in an area, affected by floods, in Paiporta ( The Associated Press )

The prime minister also announced a sweeping €10.6 billion relief package to support the recovery of 78 flood-ravaged communities, likening the scale of aid to the robust relief measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relief package includes direct payments ranging from €20,000 (£16.7k) to €60,000 (£50k) for residents whose homes sustained damage, alongside substantial financial support for businesses and local governments hit by the devastating floods.

Mr Sanchez also pledged to seek additional funding from the European Union, acknowledging the long road, with more than 200 people killed by the flooding. Despite Mr Sanchez’s pledges, Valencia’s president Carlos Mazón said local authorities estimated they would need three times that amount.

Mr Sanchez declared Valencia a disaster area, saying about 15,000 soldiers and police officers had been dispatched to the province, as well as 287 forest brigaders, around a hundred customs officers, 44 forensic physicians and 600 specialized vehicles for pumping, cleaning, and supplying the affected areas.

A owner reunited again with his dogs after vanishing for four days since the flood happened ( Axel Miranda / SOPA Images/Sipa USA/News Images )

“We must continue working with more resources, more coordination, and greater effort until normality returns to all the municipalities and to all the homes affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Criticism of the authorities’ disaster response is still ongoing, with Mr Sanchez’s ruling Socialist party and the conservative Popular Party — which governs the Valencia region — in a blame game over who is accountable for inadequate flood warnings and who holds responsibility for managing emergency operations.

Polling published on Tuesday by El Español online newspaper found that Valencianians gave the king and queen scores of more than seven out of 10 for their conduct, whereas Carlos Mazon, the head of Valencia’s regional government, and Sanchez were rated 3 and 2.6 respectively.

Regional leaders estimate losses could exceed €31 billion (£26bn), with up to 4,500 businesses impacted by the destruction from the floods.

Fears are also rising over an outbreak of infectious disease with authorities advising residents to get tetanus shots and quickly clean mud off their skin.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ( EPA )

Mr Mazon warned of a risk of an epidemic, saying that tetanus, hepatitis and gastroenteritis were all possible. He told a press conference: “The first vaccinations are already being given to volunteers and neighbours.”

Elsewhere, emergency services discovered human remains in Letur, near Albacete in the Castile-La Mancha region, where five people have been missing since last week’s flood. Yesterday, the body of a sixth victim, a 70-year-old woman, was found.

As search and rescue operations continue, authorities are using sniffer dogs to comb through a submerged 1,800-space underground carpark at the Bonaire shopping centre in Valencia. Emergency services are still working around the clock after sudden, tsunami-like flooding caught staff and shoppers by surprise and trapped an unknown number of people.

Survivors described the terrifying event to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo as “a nightmare” and “worse” than the “tsunami movie” with shop assistants recounting how they narrowly escaped as torrents of water surged into the complex.

As police teams pump out the floodwaters and search through the roughly 50 waterlogged vehicles discovered so far, no bodies have yet been found.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report