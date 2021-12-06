Nearly 70 medics at Spanish hospital catch Covid after Christmas party
People who were infected all had antigen tests or third booster jabs before the party
Nearly 70 nurses and doctors working in the intensive care unit at a Spanish hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a Christmas party.
Sixty-eight medics at the University Regional Hospital in Malaga had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Andalusian regional government said on Monday
Health authorities said they were investigating the source of the infection but added all 68 attended a Christmas party on 1 December at which 173 people were present.
Those who contracted Covid-19 all had antigen tests or the third booster vaccinations before attending the party, health authorities said.
Another possible source of the infection could have been a large meal for hospital staff, authorities said. Those infected have shown mild symptoms.
Health authorities in Andalusia have recommended staff at other public and private hospitals do not attend Christmas parties.
Four cases of the omicron variant have meanwhile been confirmed in Spain’s Balearic Islands, health authorities there said.
A father arrived in the Balearic islands recently and infected two members of his family and a fourth person recently arrived in Spain from South Africa, authorities said.
Spain has confirmed a total of nine cases of the omicron variant, according to the ministry of health.
In Norway, at least 13 people were infected with the omicron variant following a corporate Christmas party last week in Oslo described as a “super spreader event.” Authorities there said the number could rise to over 60.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies