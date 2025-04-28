Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Live view of Valencia train station as huge power cut causes massive blackout across Spain and Portugal

Lucy Leeson
Monday 28 April 2025 14:24 BST
Watch a live view of Valencia train station on Monday (28 April) as a huge power cut causes massive blackouts across Spain and Portugal.

Cities including Valencia, Madrid, Seville and Barcelona have been left without the internet and electricity, sparking travel mayhem at their airports.

Spain's public broadcaster RTVE said a major power outage hit several regions of the country at around 12:30 pm local time, leaving its newsroom in the dark.

The country’s railway operator, Renfe, added that the “entire National Electricity Grid was cut off” and that trains were unable to depart from stations.

Spain's electricity grid operator Red Electrica has confirmed power outages across the country and said “all resources are being dedicated to solving it”.

