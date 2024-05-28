First hunt in Spain for remains of Britons who fought against Franco in civil war: ‘My grandfather’s there’
Graham Keeley speaks to the Catalan researchers using DNA methods to identify bodies of International Brigade soldiers who were dumped in unmarked graves and hears from the families of UK freedom fighters who might finally find a vital missing piece of their history
Somewhere in a field in Spain, lie the remains of George Green.
Like about 2,500 other Britons, he left his family and job behind to fight against fascism in the Spanish Civil War.
In 1938, when the International Brigade made a last stand against the advancing armies of General Francisco Franco at the Battle of Ebro in Catalonia, he lost his life when enemy troops overran his trench.
