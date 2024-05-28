Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Focus

First hunt in Spain for remains of Britons who fought against Franco in civil war: ‘My grandfather’s there’

Graham Keeley speaks to the Catalan researchers using DNA methods to identify bodies of International Brigade soldiers who were dumped in unmarked graves and hears from the families of UK freedom fighters who might finally find a vital missing piece of their history

Tuesday 28 May 2024 18:00
Comments
George Green with his wife Nancy, who both went to Spain during the civil war
George Green with his wife Nancy, who both went to Spain during the civil war (Supplied)

Somewhere in a field in Spain, lie the remains of George Green.

Like about 2,500 other Britons, he left his family and job behind to fight against fascism in the Spanish Civil War.

In 1938, when the International Brigade made a last stand against the advancing armies of General Francisco Franco at the Battle of Ebro in Catalonia, he lost his life when enemy troops overran his trench.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in