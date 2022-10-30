AP News Digest 2 p.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

SOUTH-KOREA-HALLOWEEN-CROWD-SURGE — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Witnesses said the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon area caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes.” By Kim Tong-hyung and Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, video. Additional stories below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia has resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world. U.S. President Joe Biden called the move a “really outrageous” act and warned that global hunger could increase. By Sam Mednick. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

PELOSI-HUSBAND ASSAULTED — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation. It’s the latest parallel to the Capitol riot as members of Congress are being urged to work with local police on security, including increased patrols of their neighborhoods. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 350 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words photos, by 2:30 p.m.

BRAZIL ELECTIONS — Brazilians have began voting in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive figures who stir passion as much as loathing. By Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Polls close at 4 p.m.; reults expected in hours following.

UNITED STATES-CHINA — President Joe Biden takes pride in having built rapport with China’s Xi Jinping since first meeting him more than a decade ago. But now Biden faces a counterpart in Beijing buoyed by a greater measure of power and determined to cement China’s superpower status. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION -- Abortion access in several states could hinge on the outcome of November elections of lawmakers, governors and attorneys general. In the first nationwide elections since the U.S. Supreme Court handed states control of abortion rights decisions, abortion rights advocates and Democrats are sounding alarms that putting Republicans in office could lead to new bans and restrictions. Republican candidates are mostly talking about other topics. By Gary D. Robertson and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 1,250 words, photos. This is the Monday Spotlight.

SOUTH SUDAN-A CLINIC'S CLOSURE — In a country where the maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to be shut down. The closure in South Sudan is just one casualty among many in developing countries as humanitarian donors have been stretched by one crisis after another. By Deng Machol. SENT: 790 words, photos.

————————————————————————————————

MORE ON SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE

————————————————————————————————

SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE-THE SCENE — Itaewon is the hilly neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge. It’s also Seoul’s most internationalized district and the heart of its nightlife. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE-WITNESS — Ken Fallas watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers being carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters. Overwhelmed, he couldn’t process what was happening. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE-GLOBAL REAX — World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. SENT: 710 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————-

LOTTERY JACKPOT — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion. SENT: 320 words, photos.

ITALY-STABBINGS-MARI — Pablo Marí, the soccer player who was injured in a deadly knife attack at an Italian shopping center, has been released from a hospital. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SWEDEN-ESCAPED SNAKE — A venomous 2.2-meter (7 foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga. SENT: 230 words, photos.

ODD-HALLOWEEN-COCKROACHES — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood. Why? Well, there’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. SENT: 120 words.

————————————-

2022 ELECTIONS

————————————-

ELECTION 2022-NEW HAMPSHIRE-HOUSE — At age 25, New Hampshire Republican Karoline Leavitt would become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she can unseat two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House races this year. The contest will test the appeal of a far-right, pro-Donald Trump candidate in a Democratic-leaning state in a midterm election that historically has served as a referendum on the current president. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SUPREME COURT-NORTH CAROLINA — The stakes in elections for a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court seats this fall are high. Outcomes could flip the court’s partisan makeup during a period of political polarization. SENT: 910 words, photos.

Follow this link for our complete Election 2022 coverage.

—————————————

WASHINGTON

—————————————

SUPREME COURT-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION-FAMOUS NAMES — Bakke, Grutter, Gratz and Fisher. They’ve become shorthand for Supreme Court cases that trace the evolution of affirmative action decisions. And those names might come up during arguments Monday on the latest challenges to college admissions policies. A look at the real people behind those earlier cases. SENT: 650 words, photos.

OBIT-LAMAR ALEXANDER'S WIFE — Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children’s health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. SENT: 380 words.

———————-

NATIONAL

————————

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ILLINOIS-INMATE DEATH — Three former Illinois prison guards face life in prison for a beating that led to the death of inmate Larry Earvin in 2018. But testimony that helped convict two of them came from six Department of Corrections employees who admitted that initially, they lied to investigators. None has faced punishment. SENT: 970 words, potos.

OBIT-ROBERT HORAN — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia’s largest county, has died. SENT: 230 words, photo.

COLORADO SHOOTING-FOUR DEAD — Authorities are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting that left four people dead at a home in suburban Denver. SENT: 140 words.

SHOOTOUT-FLORDIA CAPITAL CITY — Police are investigating a shooting in Florida’s capital city that left one dead and eight wounded after “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired. SENT: 170 words.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

SOMALIA-ATTACK — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. SENT: 540 words, photos, video.

INDIA-BRIDGE — Local media say at least 60 people have died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat. SENT: 240 words, photos.

ASIA-STORM — A Philippine official says many victims of a huge mudslide in a southern coastal village thought a tsunami was approaching and ran to higher ground at the foot of a mountain. They were instead hit by a boulder-laden deluge set off by torrential rains from Tropical Storm Nalgae. At least 20 bodies have been dug out by rescuers, and officials fear 80 to 100 more people, including entire families, may have been buried by the mudslide. SENT: 840 words, photos.

ITALY-MARCH ON ROME-ANNIVERSARY — Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ISRAEL-ELECTION-HARD RIGHT DRIFT — One of Israel’s most extremist politicians, known for his inflammatory anti-Arab speeches and stunts, is attracting new supporters from a previously untapped demographic. His appeal is growing among young ultra-Orthodox Jews, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country’s population. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

LEBANON — President Michel Aoun has left Lebanon’s presidential palace, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement. That leaves the small nation in a political vacuum that’s likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. SENT: 970 words, photos.

REL-MEXICO-DAY OF THE DEAD — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BRITAIN-MIGRATION-FIRE — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover before killing himself. Police say one other person was lightly injured. SENT: 320 words, photos.

JAPAN-US — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-HACKING — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials. It comes after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. SENT: 280 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Police say a female journalist has been crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. SENT: 340 words, photos.

GERMAN CLIMATE PROTEST — Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin’s Natural History Museum on Sunday in protest at what they said was the German government’s failure to properly address the threat of climate change. SENT: 180 words, photo.

GERMANY-OBIT-GENC — Mevlude Genc, who worked for reconcilition after five members of her family were killed in a racist attack that shook Germany in the early 1990s, has died. SENT: 220 words, photo.

—————————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

—————————————————

——————————————————-

BUSINESS/ TECHNOLOGY

———————————————————

CHINA-FOXCONN — Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of Foxconn factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak. SENT: 500 words, photos.

——————————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————————

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. SENT: 750 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

FBC-T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SPORTS-ANTISEMITISM — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world around the U.S. are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people, including an antisemitic phrase that was projected on a football stadium during the Florida-Georgia college football game. SENT: 920 words, photos.

WCUP-DUBAI WANTS IN — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

BBO--BIGGEST PLAYS — What’s the most important single play in Red Sox history? How about the Cardinals or the Mets? Now there’s a way to try to measure that statistically using Baseball Reference’s championship win probability added stat. The AP takes a team-by-team look at some of the biggest plays of all-time. SENT: 3,500 words, photos.

——————————————-

