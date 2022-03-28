AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-NUCLEAR WAR — Russia’s war on Ukraine has most Americans at least somewhat worried that the U.S. will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, with a new poll reflecting a level of anxiety that has echoes of the Cold War era. By Ben Fox and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 880 words, photos, graphic.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is looking for “peace without delay” in talks planned with Russia, while preserving his nation’s territorial integrity. Zelenskyy said he saw opportunity in an upcoming face-to-face meeting in Turkey in a nightly address where he accused the West of cowardice and pleaded for more support in defending Ukraine. Another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea. Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, apparently scaling back from earlier ambitions. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SHIFTING GOALS — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east. If Russia succeeds in encircling and destroying the Ukrainian forces in Donbas, the country’s industrial heartland, it could try to dictate its terms to Kyiv — and possibly attempt to split the country in two. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MIDEAST FALLOUT — Soaring energy and food prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are pushing some Middle Eastern countries to the brink, risking a social explosion. Economically devastated by years of grinding civil wars, endemic corruption and the pandemic, many residents from Gaza to Beirut to Baghdad and Benghazi are now gripped by a new worry: Where will the next meal come from? By Zeina Karam. SENT: 1,310 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight. For full coverage.

OSCARS — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,650 words, photos, video. With OSCARS-SMITH-ROCK-CONFRONTATION — Smith confronts Rock, then wins best actor Oscar; OSCARS-DIRECTOR — Jane Campion wins directing Oscar for “Power of the Dog"; OSCARS-FASHION — Saniyya Sidney, Jessica Chastain beam on Oscars red carpet; OSCARS-LIST. UPCOMING: OSCARS-MOMENTS; OSCARS-PARTIES.

CAPITOL RIOT-CONTEMPT — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is pushing ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 520 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China began its most extensive lockdown in two years to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation’s “zero-COVID” strategy. The lockdown in the financial capital and largest city with 26 million people will be China’s most extensive since residents in the central city of Wuhan were confined for 76 days in early 2020. SENT: 850 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GERMANY-HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS — In an unexpected twist of history, a Jewish organization has evacuated dozens of Jews from Ukraine to Germany, from all places — the country that unleashed World War II and executed the murder of 6 million Jews across Europe. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-WELDING AN ARMY — In a welding shop just a few hundred yards from Russia’s latest airstrike in the western city of Lviv, workers add steel plates to a donated pickup truck so a volunteer can drive it to the front. SENT: 500 words, photos, video.

TRENDING NEWS

AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH-FLORIDA — Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? SENT: 600 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip. SENT: 180 words, photo.

NATIONAL

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Federal prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. SENT: 320 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 8:30 a.m.

HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT-FATAL CRASH — Police believe alcohol was a "contributing factor" when a driver crashed a car into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people and injuring three more, including the driver, authorities said.

INTERNATIONAL

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack, days after the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years. SENT: 530 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US MILITARY — Thousands of American and Filipino forces began one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire maneuvers, aircraft assaults, urban warfare and beach landings in a showcase of U.S. firepower in the northern Philippines near the sea border with Taiwan. SENT: 680 words, photos.

INDIA-STRIKE — Millions of workers began a nationwide two-day strike across India to express their anger at the government’s economic policies and to back demands for improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed as worries about the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine weighed on market sentiment. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SPORTS

NCAA-FINAL FOUR — The final chapter of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career will have a distinctly blue tint. The Final Four is down to four blue blood programs: Kansas, the Blue Devils, North Carolina and Villanova. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. SENT: 840 words, photos. With JIM LITKE COLUMN-FINAL FOUR — The brave new world of college basketball looks a lot like the old one.

