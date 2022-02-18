Storm Eunice claims first victim as man hit by falling tree in Ireland

A council worker in Ireland who went to clear damage from the rampaging Storm Eunice has been killed after being struck by a falling tree.

The accident happened in Co Wexford as winds of up to 120mph brought down power cables and wreaked destruction across Britain and Ireland.

More than 55,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on the island on Friday morning, as the storm tracked eastwards across the republic.

Counties Cork, Kerry and the south of the country bore the brunt of the major storm, which also brought snow to parts of the island.

The man, reported to be either in his 50s or 60s, was with a colleague clearing trees on the Wicklow-Wexford border when he was fatally injured, the Wicklow News reported.

Wexford County Council said in a statement: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident.”

A spokesperson added: “The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area.

“The employee’s family, An Garda Siochana [the Irish police service] and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

More follows