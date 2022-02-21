Storm Franklin: Elderly couple ‘drowned as car swept into English Channel’
Couple were not found until tide dropped, reports say
An elderly couple drowned in their car off the Normandy coast on Sunday, according to local reports.
The car was swept out into the English Channel as they drove along a low, coastal road as Storm Franklin hit the north of France.
The couple, said to be a 70-year-old woman and 74-year-old man, were unable to escape and were found dead by emergency services, Ouest France said.
Firefighters were said to have received a call from the couple at around 9.50pm saying they were stranded on the road to Bricqueville-sur-Mer.
The fire service kept in contact with the couple and sent nearly 20 vehicles to the scene but had difficulty locating the car.
A helicopter from France’s civil security agency found it at around 11.15pm once the tide began to fall. By this time the couple were dead, reports said.
Ouest France quoted Herve Bougon, mayor of Bricqueville-sur-Mer, as saying: “With the wind, the car skidded, it would have been pushed to the side by sinking into the water.”
The mayor said the road was not usually submersible but the high winds had “pushed waves on the road”.
Storm Franklin also hit the UK on Sunday night, the third named storm in less than a week. Almost 3,000 homes across Northern Ireland remained without power on Monday morning.
The Met Office warned that the storm threatened flooding across the UK on Monday. Many train operators urged passengers not to travel as lines were blocked by fallen trees and flooding.
Several major road bridges were closed on Monday morning, including the M48 Severn Bridge connecting England and Wales, and part of the Dartford Crossing between Kent and Essex.
Franklin follows storms Dudley and Eunice, the latter of which brought the strongest winds in more than 30 years to the UK and killed three people in Britain and one in Ireland.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies