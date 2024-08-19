Watch live as supermoon rises behind Greece’s ancient Temple of Poseidon

Support truly

Watch live as the blue supermoon rises behind the ancient Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, Greece, on Monday 19 August.

The rare event is expected to be one of the biggest and brightest moons of the year.

A blue moon is not named after the colour, but for the timing of full moons during the year.

Blue moons usually occur about every two or three years, but unusually in 2018 there were two blue moons, only two months apart.

The next time there will be two blue moons in a year will be 2037.

The moon has also been called the green corn moon, the grain moon, and the red moon for the reddish colour it often takes on in the summer haze.

The supermoon means Earth’s satellite is closest to the planet.

During a supermoon, the moon appears up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter compared with when it is furthest away.