Sweden confirms Magdalena Andersson as first female prime minister

Sweden has officially got its first female prime minister.

On Wednesay morning, parliament approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first woman leader after she recently became the head of the ruling Social Democratic party.

Andersson was formerly the finance minister.

The appointment is a notable milestone for Sweden, long viewed as one of Europe’s most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations, but which was yet to have a woman in the top political post.

In a speech to parliament, Amineh Kakabaveh, an independent lawmaker who supported Andersson, noted that Sweden is currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of a decision to introduce universal and equal suffrage in the Scandinavian country.

“If women are only allowed to vote but are never elected to the highest office, democracy is not complete,” Kakabaveh said.

“There is something symbolic in this decision,” she added.

Andersson likely will form a two-party, minority government with her own party and the Greens.

The 54-year-old sought to secure the backing of two smaller parties that supported Sweden’s previous centre-left, minority government — the Left Party and the Centre Party.

However, both abstained from voting against Andersson.

Despite it being her first day in charge, she faced the threat of calls for an immediate resignation.

However, the new prime minister said she was prepared to lead the country even if parliament rejects the government’s budget later in the day in favour of an opposition bill.

“I am of the opinion that it (the opposition budget) as a whole is something I can live with,” Andersson told reporters at a news conference.

AP