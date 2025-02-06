Watch live: Scene of deadly Sweden school shooting as police continue investigations
Watch live from the scene of a deadly shooting at a school campus in Sweden as police continue to investigate.
The gunman who massacred 10 people at Risbergska School in Örebro has been identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson by Swedish media.
Andersson changed into green military clothing in a school toilet before carrying out the shooting then turned the gun on himself.
A police source confirmed the name to Reuters news agency.
The King and Queen of Sweden paid a solemn visit to the site of the country’s worst-ever killings.
King Carl XVI Gustaf stood by Queen Silvia’s side as she laid bright white flowers at a makeshift memorial near the site
"A grieving process is hard to do alone," King Carl told reporters. "I think all of Sweden feels it has experienced this traumatic event.”
