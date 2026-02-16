Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

Swiss train derailed by avalanche with multiple casualties feared

A train carrying around 80 people derailed following an avalanche on Monday morning

A train carrying around 80 passengers derailed in Switzerland following an avalanche this morning, authorities said as rescuers scrambled to reach survivors.

Several carriages were forced off the line near the village of Goppenstein, in the southwestern canton of Valais, around 7am this morning, police said.

Emergency responders raced to the scene as police warned injuries were “likely”.

More follows on this breaking news story...

