Swiss train crash latest: Several people injured after avalanche causes train to derail in Alps
Around 80 people were believed to be onboard the train in the Valais region, according to Swiss media reports
Multiple people have been injured after a train derailed in Switzerland following an avalanche near the Swiss Alps, police have said.
The train derailed near Goppenstein in the Valais region at round 7am local time (6am GMT). Around 30 people have been evacuated so far after emergency services arrived on the scene.
Swiss outlet 20Minuten reported that around 80 people were believed to be onboard, with Air Zermatt helicopters and two ambulances currently involved in the rescue efforts.
Train company BLS said the train derailed due to an avalanche that came down in the Stockgraben area.
Emergency services have not provided any detail on the casualties. The site has been entirely cordoned off as investigations continue.
The train departed the town of Spiez, on the shores of Lake Thun, at 6:12am. The line is suspected to be closed until at least 4am on Tuesday (3am GMT).
Swiss authorities raised avalanche risk level last week
Monday morning’s train crash comes days after Swiss authorities raised the avalanche risk level to high.
Last Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) raised the alert to level four, the second-highest on the scale.
As of Monday morning, the alert remained at very high, the organisation’s website shows.
It came after large amounts of fresh snow built up in the region over, laying over an older, weaker layer of snow - setting the conditions for a possible avalanche.
Around 30 people evacuated, say Swiss police
Swiss police announced the derailment earlier on social media.
In a brief statement, they said it occurred on the Goppenstein/Hohtenn line, and confirmed that 30 people had been evacuated.
Authorities said more information would soon follow.
Swiss train derailed by avalanche with multiple casualties feared
A train carrying around 80 passengers has derailed in Switzerland following an avalanche this morning, authorities said as rescuers scrambled to reach survivors.
Several carriages were forced off the line near the village of Goppenstein, in the southwestern canton of Valais, around 7am this morning, police said.
Ambulances and rescue helicopters raced to the scene as police warned injuries were “likely”. They reported just after 10am local time that 30 people have so far been evacuated.
“The train derailed due to an avalanche that came down in the Stockgraben area,” a spokesperson for train owner BLS told 20 Minuten.
James Reynolds reports:
Swiss train derailed by avalanche with multiple casualties feared
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks