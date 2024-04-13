Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British man, 23, killed crossing motorway in Tenerife

The 23-year-old was killed in an accident near the busy resort of Adeje

Athena Stavrou
Saturday 13 April 2024 13:28
Comments
(Google Maps)

A 23-year-old British man has died in Tenerife after trying to cross a busy motorway on the island.

The British national died at around 4am this morning following an accident in the popular Canary Island resort of Adeje.

The tragic incident was attended by emergency services including two ambulances, the fire brigade, Civil Guard and staff from the island government’s road maintenance service.

“Once there, the SUC personnel verified that the victim had injuries incompatible with his life and confirmed his death,” said a spokesperson.

The man was British but it has not been confirmed whether he was holiday on the island or lived there permanently.

An official statement from the 112 emergency services confirmed: “A young man has died in a crash in Tenerife. It happened on the TF-1, at PK 80, in the municipality of Adeje at 4am today.”

Authorities are currently conducting a full investigation into the facts of the case.

The TF-1 motorway has hotels, restaurants, pubs and holiday accommodation on both sides and is typically very busy.

The 112 told The Mirror “A male, aged 23 and of English national, deceased. Services activated by CECOES 1 1 2 were the Canary Emergency Service (SUC), a medicalised ambulance and basic life support ambulance, plus Tenerife Firefighters Consortium and the Civil Guard.”

The 112 continued: “The Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre (CECOES) 1 1 2 of the Government of the Canary Islands received, at the time indicated above, an alert reporting the accident of a young man when he was trying to cross the TF-1 highway, as it passed through the aforementioned municipality. The 1 1 2 immediately activated emergency resources.

“The SUC personnel confirmed that the affected person had injuries incompatible with his life and confirmed his death. The Civil Guard was in charge of instructing the proceedings. Firefighters and Road Maintenance Service personnel collaborated with the responders.”

