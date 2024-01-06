Passenger ‘found dead in bathroom’ on flight from Tenerife to Manchester

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A passenger has died on a Jet2 plane, forcing the flight to divert.

The man is said to have been found dead inside the toilet on Tuesday after fellow travellers noticed the door had been locked for a while and alerted staff.

The flight, which was supposed to be travelling from Tenerife to Manchester, was forced to land in Cork in Ireland instead.

One passenger said all those on board were “very upset” by the devastating incident and accused the crew of being “dismissive”.

They told the Mirror: “My husband reported someone had been in [the] toilet a long time and he thought he was dead. Tragically he was right. He informed the crew who were dismissive towards him.”

The customer added that those on board consequently did not land in Manchester until around five hours after their scheduled arrival time. They said the plane should have landed in Manchester at 8.30pm.

However, the diversion to Cork and the wait for another plane meant the passengers arrived in Manchester at roughly 1.30am instead.

A spokesperson for the airline told The Independent: “Flight LS918 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cork Airport on Tuesday 2nd January, due to a customer requiring medical attention. Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of our highly-trained crew who intervened as soon as they became aware. This was an extremely difficult situation for our crew and we would like to thank them for their efforts. Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”