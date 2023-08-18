For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wildfires have ripped through holiday hotspot Tenerife, ravaging thousands of hectares since it began on Tuesday.

The devastating fire has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people as photos show local residents fleeing in horror while plumes of smoke and fire tower behind them.

More than 3,273 hectares have been destroyed by the fire which, on Thursday evening, had a perimeter of roughly 40km.

Residents of the town of Aguamansa evacuate their homes as wildfires rage around them (REUTERS)

“This is probably the most complicated blaze we have had on the Canary Islands, if not ever, in at least the last 40 years,” President Fernando Clavijo said.

Temperatures in the Canary Islands peaked at more than 40C in recent days, with the mercury set to rise again on Saturday.

The fire has been burning in a forested area with steep valleys in the northeast part of the island in the municipalities of Arafo, Candelaria, El Rosario, La Orotava, Santa Úrsula, La Victoria, El Sauzal and Tacoronte.

Some 250 firefighters and members of the Spanish army have been tackling the fire, which is just 12 miles away from the island’s main town, Santa Cruz.

Below is a map of the areas impacted by the wildfire:

Francisco Linares, mayor of La Orotava, told Las Mañanas de RNE: “It is the worst fire that the island has suffered in the last 40 years, it affects 8 municipalities, the perimeter exceeds 42km and we have walls with a verticality that is almost impossible to enter”.

A cloud of smoke billows over the village of Candelaria on 17 August (AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities warned the spreading blaze could lead to further evacuations and confinement, advising people to stay tuned to public service alerts.

So far, more than 3000 have been evacuated and 3,820 people were ordered to stay home until Saturday, said civil protection chief Montse Roman.

“When you go outside you start suffocating. It’s as if you have something stuck in your throat,” said Alba Gil, 37, resident of the village of La Esperanza where authorities ordered people to stay home due to the heavy smoke. She and her family stayed up until 4 am worried about the flames higher up the mountain.

Firefighter working to extinguish the forest fire in Afaro-Candelaria (EPA)

Tenerife is the largest of the Canary Islands, off the northwest coast of Africa. The island’s Tourism office stressed in a statement Thursday afternoon that the main tourist areas and cities of the island are away from the fire.

Business continues as usual in accommodation establishments, beaches and other tourist sites located in areas near the coast and in the midlands, the office said.

But access to the Teide National Park, the most important tourist attraction in Tenerife after the beaches, will be closed to the public from Thursday 6pm local time (5pm GMT), said the Canary regional government.

Residents of the town of Aguamansa watch the wildfires rage out of control on the island of Tenerife (REUTERS)

All tourist facilities around the Teide volcano area, including accommodation, will be evacuated, alongside the Astrophysics Institute of the Canary Islands’ personnel.

Last month, a wildfire burned out of control on another Spanish island of La Palma, forcing the evacuation of at least 4,000 people.

The wildfire and evacuations came nearly two years after a three-month volcanic eruption caused devastation on La Palma. While nobody was killed, around 3,000 buildings were buried along with many banana plantations, roads and irrigation systems.

In the past few weeks, a series of heatwaves have swept across southern Europe, causing temperatures to reach record highs in certain areas of Spain, Greece, Italy, and Albania.