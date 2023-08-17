Smoke billows from Tenerife wildfire as firefighters battle to contain blaze

Smoke billowed from a wildfire that broke out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze given the difficult terrain.

Footage shared by Spain’s Guardia Civil showed smoke rising from forested areas, as well as flames on a roadside of the popular tourist island.

The fire’s perimeter expanded across dry woodland covering both flanks of steep ravines near the Mount Teide volcano - Spain’s highest peak - hampering access to the area.