British toddler run over and killed wandering out of Irish holiday home
Boy aged 21 months ‘got out of house alone’ and was hit by vehicle in Ballinagare, Co Roscommon
A British toddler has died following a road accident in the Irish republic.
Police said the boy was hit by a vehicle near the village of Ballinagare, in Co Roscommon, shortly after 9am on Friday.
The boy was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead.
His body was taken to hospital in Galway, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.
His parents, who were staying with family members in the rural area in Ireland, were still asleep in bed when the 21-month-old managed to get out of the house, MailOnline reported.
It said a neighbour, who was pulling onto his own land, did not spot the child in time.
“The parents were still in bed at the time and informed him that their son was still asleep,” a source told the site.
“Unfortunately, they soon discovered that this wasn’t the case and that the child must have left the house on his own.
“Something like this can happen to anyone and it’s a desperately sad tragedy to have hit this community.”
Forensic collision investigators from the Garda (Irish police) examined the scene and a family liaison officer will support the boy’s family.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses and any road users with video footage such as dashcam recordings.
