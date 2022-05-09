Ireland slashes rail and bus fares by 20% nationwide

Public transport passengers in Ireland are now able to travel more cheaply nationwide from today.

Rail fares on Intercity links and on the DART suburban railway have been cut by an average of 20 per cent.

Iarnrod Eireann (Irish Rail) told travellers: “These reductions means all rail fares are now even better value.

“As fuel prices soar by over 40 per cent in recent months, public transport fares – which in many cases have been unchanged in three or more years already – are now more competitively priced than ever.

“Rail customers can have all the benefits of rail travel, reduce their carbon footprint, and now save more too.”

The Young Adult Leap Card, open to people aged 19-23, saves a further 50 per cent on the fares.

The fare reduction programme began four weeks ago with a one-fifth cut applied to online Intercity rail fares, Bus Eireann services and local discounts in locations including Galway and Limerick.

The National Transport Authority says that on these services, passenger numbers have increased by an average of 10 per cent and are now ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

The authority’s chief executive, Anne Graham, said: “This is a signal that now more than ever, public transport provides a more affordable and more sustainable alternative.”

A flexible, walk-up ticket for the 160-mile rail trip between Dublin and Cork costs €33 (£28). The corresponding off-peak single for the same length journey, on Avanti West Coast from London to Macclesfield, costs £66.70. But the journey in the UK is about an hour faster than in Ireland.

The national fare reduction is the first in Ireland in 75 years. It will also benefit tourists to Ireland, with ticket prices also reduced on Dublin bus and tram services.

Mark Smith, the international rail expert who runs the Seat61.com website, said: “Clearly a government not just talking about reducing emissions, but actually doing something about it.”