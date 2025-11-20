Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Dozens injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 20 November 2025 08:46 GMT
Comments
Rescuers at the scene after an express train collided with a passenger train on the line between Zliv and Dívčice in the České Budějovice region in the southern Czech Republic on Thursday, Nov.20, 2025. (Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP)
Rescuers at the scene after an express train collided with a passenger train on the line between Zliv and Dívčice in the České Budějovice region in the southern Czech Republic on Thursday, Nov.20, 2025. (Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP)
  • An express train collided with another passenger train in the southern Czech Republic on Thursday morning.
  • The incident took place near the city of Ceske Budejovice at approximately 6:20 a.m.
  • Dozens of people were injured in the collision, with two sustaining serious injuries and about 40 suffering light injuries.
  • Train traffic between Ceske Budejovice and Plzen was halted and is not expected to resume until the afternoon.
  • Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
