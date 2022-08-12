Suspected bank robber rescued from collapsed tunnel near Vatican

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Rome have rescued a man from a collapsed tunnel near the Vatican - and believe he may have been digging it to try and rob a bank.

The man is now in hospital but has been arrested, as well as a second suspect, for damage to public property. He was rescued after apparently begging for help.

Firefighters took several hours to free him.

Police believe the pair may have been part of a gang preparing to rob one of two nearby banks, reported Rai News.

It is believed three other people fled the six-metre (20 feet) tunnel before it collapsed. Police are still making investigations, according to media reports.

The tunnel was found shortly before the 15 August long weekend in the Italian capital, when much of the city empties.

Local residents said they thought the hole was being used to help renovations of a nearby property.

Two of those arrested were from Naples, one from Rome.