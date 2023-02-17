For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as rescue operations continue in Turkey as the earthquake death toll tops 43,000.

Turkish authorities say at least 38,044 people have been killed in the country, while the Syrian government and the United Nations say more than 5,800 people have died there.

As the death toll continues to rise, rescuers are still holding out hope that more can be pulled from the rubble amid dwindling efforts.

More than 10 days after the quake struck, teams pulled 29-year-old Neslan Kilic from the rubble in Kahramanmaras, according to state news agency Anadolu.

There was also relief in Ekinci as a 12-year-old was brought to safety after 260 hours beneath the rubble, and an hour later in Antakya two men were found alive.

While rescue efforts continue, anger is beginning to grow among survivors, who believe lax building standards were as much to blame for the devastation as the earthquake itself.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.