Three women and two children were pulled from rubble of the deadly earthquake in Turkey on Wednesday as rescue efforts shifted to getting relief to survivors.

Britain announced an extra £25 million for tents, blankets and medical supplies for families made homeless in freezing conditions, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the country next week to see American aid efforts.

Rescuers could be seen applauding and embracing each other as an ambulance carried away a 74-year-old woman rescued in Kahramanmaras, and earlier in the day, a 46-year-old woman was rescued in the same city, close to the epicentre of the quake.

Later, a woman named Ela and her children Meysam and Ali were pulled from the rubble of an apartment block in Antakya.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures. Rescues are now few and far between.

Focus has shifted to supporting survivors and with much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable by the earthquakes, health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.

A man watches a search and rescue operation in Hatay, Turkey on Wednesday (Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned by the welfare of people in northwestern Syria, a rebel-held region with little access to aid. It asked Syrian President Bashar Assad to open more border crossing points with Turkey to allow aid to get through.

The stories of how people survived for days buried under the rubble also began to emerge.

Huseyin Berber, a 62-year-old diabetic, survived 187 hours after the collapsing walls of his home were propped up by a fridge and a cabinet, leaving him an armchair to sit in and a rug to keep him warm. He had a single bottle of water, and when that ran out, drank his own urine, he said from a bed in Mersin City Hospital.

"I shouted, shouted and shouted. No one was hearing me. I shouted so much that my throat hurt... Someone reached their hand out and it met with my hand. They pulled me out from there. The hole I got out from was very small. That scared me a bit."

A rescuer holds a cat pulled from a ruined building in Antakya, Turkey on Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)

In Kahramanmaras, homeless families slept in tents set up on the field and running track of the city's stadium. Many are worried about the lack of sanitation.

"We haven't been able to rinse off since the earthquake," said Mohammad Emin, a 21-year-old graphic design student.

Batyr Berdyklychev, the World Health Organisation representative in Turkey, has warned that the water shortage in quake-hit areas "increases the risk of waterborne diseases and outbreaks of communicable diseases."

A man standing on debris in Hatay, Turkey (EPA)

Across the border, in Syria, relief efforts have been hampered by a civil war that has splintered the country and divided regional and global powers.

“It's clear that the zone of greatest concern at the moment is the area of northwestern Syria,” Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, told a briefing in Geneva. “The impact of the earthquake in areas of Syria controlled by the government is significant, but the services are there and there is access to those people.”

Reuters and Assocated Press contributed to this report.