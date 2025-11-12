Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia on Tuesday, killing all 20 on board in the Nato member’s deadliest military incident for half a decade.

The C-130 cargo aircraft had only just departed Azerbaijan for Turkey before it came plummeting down. Footage posted on social media showed the plane breaking apart in midair, sending its parts hurtling towards the earth.

But the incident remains shrouded in mystery, with Ankara yet to provide a reason for the crash. Experts and analysts have raised questions over how the plane appeared to shatter into pieces so quickly.

open image in gallery Footage shows pieces of the plane corkscrewing through the air before it crashed ( Reuters )

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday authorities had found the black box after the crash in the Sighnaghu municipality of Georgia's Kakheti district. A 46-person team was dispatched from Turkey to carry out search and rescue operations alongside Georgian authorities, he added.

The Independent has spoken with experts, including a former C-130 pilot, about what could have caused the crash.

What is the C-130 Hercules and when did it crash?

The C-130 Hercules which crashed in Georgia was a 57-year-old military aircraft, which has recently been flying regularly.

The model, which is used widely by air forces around the world, is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft capable of operating from unprepared runways.

FlightRadar24 and two Turkish defence analysts said the plane that crashed entered the Turkish Air Force in 2010.

open image in gallery C-130 Hercules military aircraft is widely used by militaries around the world ( Alaska National Guard )

Footage of the crash, which shows pieces of the plane plunging vertically into a mountainous area of Georgia, has raised key questions over why the plane came plunging down.

It comes weeks after Russian president Vladimir Putin admitted that his country’s air defences were responsible for shooting down an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan 10 months earlier on Christmas Day, killing 38. But there have been no indications so far - or explicit accusations - of Russian involvement.

Incident unfolded ‘rapidly’

With the information currently available, indications suggest that something happened to the aircraft “very, very rapidly”.

This is according to Daniel Gustafsson, a former airline pilot and Aviation Content Specialist at Flightradar24.

“We know that they did not have time to call for a May Day. We don't see any indication of them using the transponder to call for an emergency as well. And as it was immediately put in a free fall, it indicates that something happened very, very, very rapidly.”

If it had been a less-immediate mechanical issue there “would have been a distress signal for sure, and they would have had the time to do it”, he said.

open image in gallery A total of 20 people who were onboard the plane were confirmed dead ( REUTERS )

Experts say a mid-air explosion is possible

European security expert Samuel Doveri Vesterbye, who is the director of the European Neighbourhood Council, said that aviation professionals had suggested it was “odd” that the aircraft split up before hitting the ground.

“Dozens of experienced pilots and aircraft engineers have watched the publicly-available-crash-video and explain that it’s odd that multiple aircraft pieces are falling to the ground, explaining there could have been an in-air-explosion,” he wrote in a post on X.

One expert indicated “towards ‘possible mistakes of Russian missiles’ as was the case with Caspian crash last year (Azerbaijan Airways)”, he added.

Mr Gustafsson said it may have exploded mid-air, but it is unclear what caused it to do so. But the evidence, he says, does point to “some form of a catastrophic event” taking place.

“Something happened for sure, because it's more or less [an] out of the blue spiral dive,” Mr Gustafsson said. “The thing that I find remarkable with the video is that you can clearly see [the plane] lacks both the front end of the aircraft, but also the tail end, including the stabilisers.

open image in gallery The nature of the crash was described as ‘not normal’ by Mr Gustafsson ( AP )

“So this is not normal. Now, something may have broken off and then the rest broke during the fall because of the forces. But what happened is very unclear.”

A mid-air explosion is possible, he explained. But it remains unclear what could have prompted this.

It is “definitely not unheard of” for a catastrophic mechanical failure to be behind this type of instant crash, he said, adding that “things go very fast like this”.

Did the aircraft’s age play a role?

The C-130 Hercules which crashed in Georgia is the “longest military aircraft in continuous production in the world,” Scott Bateman, a former RAF pilot who flew the aircraft, said in a post on X.

He criticised the “rubbish being spouted about the aircraft’s safety record”, describing it as a “hugely reliable airframe that is very forgiving in all but a few circumstances outside of enemy action”.

Mr Gustafsson said the age of an aircraft in itself is “not a good indication” as to why an aircraft crashes.

“If you hear 57 years old in aircraft, you think immediately that this is really old. And yes, it is really old, but they're usually very well maintained. And the Hercules itself, there are plenty of aircrafts flying worldwide that are around this age, so it's not unheard of or uncommon,” he said.