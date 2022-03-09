Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK addresses racist abuse of Black and Asian refugees

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has addressed the racism that Black and Asian refugees have been subjected to while fleeing Russian attacks in the country.

Speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee on Wednesday, Vadym Prystaiko confirmed that he is aware of bigotry at Ukraine’s borders and admitted that “problems arise” when foreigners appear to be prioritised for evacuation.

This comes after Black people living in the region told The Independent that they have been discriminated against and denied assistance when attempting to leave the war-torn country; some took to social media in recent days to share their experiences despite this being dismissed as lies and “Russian disinformation” by far-removed online commentators, academics and journalists.

"It has been raised many times. Ukraine is a very homogenic society and not many people with different races on the streets. Foreigners do stick out of the crowd (but) it doesn’t mean we are racist,” Mr Prystaiko told the committee.

“We don’t want it to happen...Problems arise when young foreigners are prioritised over women and children of Ukrainian citizenship who are trying to get on the same trains.

“Maybe we will put all foreigners in some other place so they won’t be visible and there won’t be conflict with Ukrainians trying to flee in the same direction. This is something that has to be taken care of and we will be doing it."

The ambassador added that Ukranian police officers must do a better job of explaining why young males of Ukrainian [origin] are staying behind, while others are leaving, adding that this is where “conflict” can come.

Last Tuesday, Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukraine’s foreign minister, acknowledged the racist treatment of Black refugees at the borders and established a hotline to assist ethnic minority students trying to leave.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected Ukrainians and non-citizens in many devastating ways,” he said.

“Africans seeking evacuation are our friends and need to have equal opportunities to return to their home countries safely. Ukraine’s government spares no effort to solve the problem.”

Osarumen, a father-of-three, told The Independent that his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border and advised “No Blacks” were allowed. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from the vehicle.

Global organisations and public figures from the United Nations and Mayor of London to Beyonce and the African Union have expressed concern about the disparity in treatment between refugees.