Scores of Russian soldiers reportedly killed in Ukrainian attack

Vladimir Putin sent a frigate off to the Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles on Thursday.

In a video conference with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate, Mr Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.

Russia, China and the US are racing against each other to develop hypersonic weapons, which, it’s believed, will give the edge against an opponent due to their speeds and manoeuvrability.

It comes as Britain said Russia’s “unprofessional practices” has led to its high death rate during Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the MoD said: “The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war, but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate.”

Moscow has increased the death toll of a Ukrainian missile strike on Russian-controlled Makiivka, in Donetsk from 63 sevicemen to 89 in the New Year's Eve strike — deadliest single incident Moscow has acknowledged since the start of the war.