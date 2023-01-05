Vladimir Putin sent a frigate off to the Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles on Thursday.
In a video conference with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate, Mr Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.
Russia, China and the US are racing against each other to develop hypersonic weapons, which, it’s believed, will give the edge against an opponent due to their speeds and manoeuvrability.
It comes as Britain said Russia’s “unprofessional practices” has led to its high death rate during Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement, the MoD said: “The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war, but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate.”
Moscow has increased the death toll of a Ukrainian missile strike on Russian-controlled Makiivka, in Donetsk from 63 sevicemen to 89 in the New Year's Eve strike — deadliest single incident Moscow has acknowledged since the start of the war.
Biden mulls sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine
Washington is looking to send Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine combat Russia’s continuing invasion.
On being asked if the US is providing the tracked armoured fighting vehicle to Ukraine, president Joe Biden responded “yes” without sharing further details.
The Bradley is a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier. It has tracks rather than wheels, but the vehicle is lighter and more agile than a tank. It can carry about 10 personnel, or be configured instead to carry additional ammunition or communications equipment.
The heavy vehicles are still used by the US Army, although the military has been looking for a replacement for years.
Read the full story here:
The armored vehicle with a powerful gun has been used as a staple by the US Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.
The Army has thousands of Bradleys, which could give the Ukrainians more firepower on the battlefield. Biden’s move, however, is short of sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, which the Ukrainians have been requesting.
It was not clear how many Bradleys are destined for Ukraine, however the United States is preparing another weapons aid package.
Fighting 'still quite hot' in eastern Ukraine as Zelensky says fighters ‘demonstrating success’
Predicting fierce combat in eastern Ukraine for the foreseeable future, a senior US administration official has said fighting is likely to persist even as Russia continues to make incremental progress.
“The fighting is still quite hot... I think what we’re seeing in Bakhmut we should expect to see elsewhere along the front that there will be continued fighting in the coming months,” the official said.
Experts monitoring the war said Russia’s gains amid heavy combat in Donbas are coming at a huge cost of fighters and destruction of artillery.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Ukrainian troops outside Bakhmut were inflicting numerous losses on the Russian side and said Moscow was building up its forces in the region.
“Each such result [of wins in the war] and each day of the enemy’s failures in the Bakhmut direction and in Donbas in general is a significant weakening of the aggressor state,” he said in his nightly address.
Russia has been “postponing the date when they expect to capture the entire Donbas for six months”, he remarked.
“They have been expecting to do it by the New Year - and our defenders are demonstrating success again. The invaders are constantly increasing their forces in the Donetsk region - they are doing it now as well,” he said.
Zelensky calls for end to ‘Russian aggression’ this year
Volodymyr Zelensky has called for an end to the Russian military offensive and roused support for Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.
“Before the new ‘Ramstein’, such signal is extremely relevant. We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year exactly and not postpone any of the defensive capabilities that can speed up the defeat of the terrorist state,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He said modern “western armoured vehicles and western-type tanks” are just one of these key capabilities that will bolster Ukraine’s counterattack on Russian forces invading the country.
Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate armed with the country’s latest Zircon hypersonic missile on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine.
Russia touts that the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defenses by flying at an astounding 7,000 miles per hour (11,265 km/h).
Here is a glance at the ship and its weapons.
Russian offensive will not let up, says Ukrainian official
An official from the Ukrainian defence ministry’s intelligence section, Andriy Cherniak, said in comments to the RBC-Ukraine media outlet that Kyiv expected no let-up in Russia’s offensive this year despite the heavy human toll.
“According to Ukrainian military intelligence estimates, in the next four-five months the Russian army may lose up to 70,000 people. And the occupying country’s (Russia’s) leadership is ready for such losses,” Mr Cherniak said.
Russian leaders “understand they will lose but they do not plan to end the war”, he said.
In a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over Ukraine, Mr Putin sent a frigate on Wednesday to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound.
France to send combat vehicles to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukraine’s presidentn Zelenskiy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war.
This is according to a French official said a phone call between the two men.
They added this would be the first time Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army.
Ukraine can ‘count on’ UK support in 2023, Sunak says
Rishi Sunak reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine, in an early January call with Volodymyr Zelensky.
The two leaders spoke after a Ukrainian rocket attack killed dozens of Russian soldiers in a town in the Donetsk region.
Russia had unleashed a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian sites over the new year period.
Russia shuts down war opposition
Russia has effectively shut down all direct opposition to the war, with open criticism banned by severe media rules.
In contrast, Moscow it has given comparatively free rein to pro-war bloggers, some of whom have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Many are increasingly vocal about what they consider a half-hearted and incompetently led campaign, and have expressed anger this week over the strike that killed Russian troops housed in a vocational school in Donetsk province on New Year’s Eve.
Criticism has been directed at military commanders rather than at Putin, who has not commented publicly on the attack.
Russia’s Defence Ministry, which raised the official death toll in the attack to 89 from 63, blamed soldiers for illegally using mobile phones, which it said led Ukraine to locate the base in Makiivka, twin city of regional capital Donetsk.
Semyon Pegov, a war correspondent decorated by Putin, said on Telegram the mobile phone explanation “looks like an outright attempt to smear the blame”, and there were other ways Ukraine could have spotted the base. Other pro-Russian bloggers have said the strike was worsened because ammunition was stored at the site. Moscow has not confirmed this.
Reuters
Rishi Sunak pledges more military support for Ukraine as PM condemns ‘abhorrent’ drone attacks
The UK will provide more military equipment to Ukraine in the weeks ahead, Downing Street has revealed after Rishi Sunak agreed to “intensify” cooperation with president Volodymyr Zelensky.
No 10 said the prime minister told the president that moves were underway “to provide further equipment in the coming weeks and months to secure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield”.
Mr Zelensky suggested that “concrete decisions” had been made on fresh military equipment after he talked about “further defence cooperation” with the PM.
Adam Forrest writes:
Rishi Sunak pledges more military support for Ukraine
Zelensky hails agreement to ‘intensify’ UK support, as he warns of ‘prolonged’ attack by Russia’s drones
