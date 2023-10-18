Jump to content

Ukraine has used long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia, Zelensky says

Mr Zelensky says the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System has ‘executed very accurately’ against Russian targets

Andrew Feinberg
Wednesday 18 October 2023 05:35
Biden insists US can back two wars at the same time in Israel and Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces have made use of US-made long-range ATACMS missiles in operations against Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Mr Zelensky said Tuesday that the long-range weapon, formally known as the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System, was recently used on the battlefield against Russia and “executed very accurately”.

The US-built missile system, which is manufactured by Lockheed Martin, can be fired from the M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers which have been in use by Ukrainian forces for some time. But unlike other missiles, the ATACMS can be used to strike targets as far away as 180 miles, which would allow Ukrainian defence forces to strike command and control and supply locations well behind Russia’s front lines.

Mr Zelensky and his government had been pressing American officials for the ATACMS system for months, citing the inability of the weapons in their possession to strike targets deep inside Russian-held territory within Ukraine’s borders.

After months of urging, US President Joe Biden told Mr Zelensky that the US would provision Ukrainian forces with a “small number” of the advanced missiles last month when the two met at the White House.

The ATACMS system is also used by South Korea, Romania, Greece, Turkey and Poland, and according to a US Army website, it is designed for “deep attack of enemy second-echelon forces” such as command and control centres, air defences and logistics sites well behind the front lines in a given conflict.

Separately, a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the missiles had indeed been turned over to Ukrainian forces and were being used on the battlefield.

With additional reporting by agencies

