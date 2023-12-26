Ukraine says it has blown up major Russian navy vessel in Crimea’s Feodosia port

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian officials claimed responsibility for a massive air attack on the Crimean town of Feodosia on early Tuesday, damaging Vladimir Putin’s fleet parked in the port area as power explosions rocked the region.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s air force, shared a video of the major attack on his official Telegram channel and stated that the assault destroyed a major Russian Navy vessel, the landing Novocherkask ship. The port, located 100 km (62 miles) from the Kerch bridge also came under attack from Ukraine.

“And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work,” the top commander said. He shared a 48-second video of the assault, captured from a distance, depicting a massive cloud of smoke and fire raging in the sky.

The official did not share the photo of the destroyed landing ship.

Mr Oleshchuk also warned Russia-backed officials to leave Crimea “before it’s too late”.

Russia-backed officials in Crimea confirmed the attack and said it had sparked a fire in the town’s port.

The Russia-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov stated that the Ukrainian attack had caused a fire in the town’s port area, but it was promptly contained. He did not provide information on any casualties resulting from the large-scale attack.

“All relevant emergency services are on site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated,” he said on his Telegram channel.

Several Russian news outlets and Telegram channels, tracking the Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, showcased footage of massive explosions and fires engulfing the port area.

This is the first major Ukrainian attack on the Russian facility in Crimea in at least four months.

In September, Ukrainian forces fired at least 19 “lethal” drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula, and three more over other bordering regions of Russia.

This is also a rare acknowledgement of attack from Ukrainian officials within minutes of blowing up Russian infrastructure in Crimea. Previously, Ukraine did not take responsibility for these attacks on Russia and Russian-controlled territories but recounted the strikes with a sense of achievement as it maintains that targeting these regions aids its military counteroffensive.

It is not immediately clear if the massive air assault damaged more Russian infrastructure parked in the Crimean port town.

In another similar attack in November, Ukraine said its naval drones had destroyed two small Russian landing boats in Crimea, in an embarrassment for Mr Putin. Ukrainian military intelligence said two amphibious Russian ships loaded with armoured vehicles had been hit by naval drones overnight.