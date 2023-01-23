Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (via REUTERS)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Germany’s foreign minister says Berlin “would not stand in the way” of Poland sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, on the same day as Boris Johnson made another surprise visit to Kyiv.

Berlin is facing mounting pressure to supply Kyiv with the German-made Leopard 2 – one of the most well-reputed battle tanks in the world – to fight back against Russia’s invasion, but its leadership has stalled any decision.

Annalena Baerbock’s comments represent a significant potential breakthrough for Kyiv, as under German law the government has to give its approval to countries such as Poland or Finland to re-export the tanks.

Earlier, the former British prime minister Mr Johnson made another visit to the outskirts of Kyiv city and said it was a “privilege” to arrive for the fourth time on the invitation of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky repeated his long-standing plea for the tanks to the Conservative MP.

“We need more weapons: tanks, aircraft, long-range missiles,” Mr Zelensky said, according to a statement on his website.