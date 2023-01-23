Ukraine news – live: Germany ‘won’t stand in way’ of Poland tanks as Johnson makes surprise trip
Germany’s foreign minister says Berlin “would not stand in the way” of Poland sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, on the same day as Boris Johnson made another surprise visit to Kyiv.
Berlin is facing mounting pressure to supply Kyiv with the German-made Leopard 2 – one of the most well-reputed battle tanks in the world – to fight back against Russia’s invasion, but its leadership has stalled any decision.
Annalena Baerbock’s comments represent a significant potential breakthrough for Kyiv, as under German law the government has to give its approval to countries such as Poland or Finland to re-export the tanks.
Earlier, the former British prime minister Mr Johnson made another visit to the outskirts of Kyiv city and said it was a “privilege” to arrive for the fourth time on the invitation of Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Zelensky repeated his long-standing plea for the tanks to the Conservative MP.
“We need more weapons: tanks, aircraft, long-range missiles,” Mr Zelensky said, according to a statement on his website.
Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, despite warnings from senior military figures that he should stay away and stop “looking for publicity”.
Mr Johnson said he had been invited by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the country for a fourth time, as he urged Western leaders to give Ukraine “all the tools they need”.
He said: “It is a privilege to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelensky. The suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long.”
“The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win – and to win as fast as possible. This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job. The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world.”
His visit comes as he faces pressure over claims that he involved the BBC chair Richard Sharp in talks that led to his securing an £800,000 line of credit while at No 10.
Former civil service chief Sir Bob Kerslake said there was “no question” that there appeared to be a conflict of interest – describing the reported involvement of Mr Sharp in the talks as an “important departure from what should really happen”.
Germany would “not stand in the way” of Poland sending tanks to Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister has said.
Speaking to a French television station on Sunday, Annalena Baerbock gave the clearest signal yet that Berlin’s European allies could deliver German-made equipment to the Ukrainian front lines.
When Ms Baerbock was asked about whether Germany would allow Poland to export the tanks to Ukraine, she replied: “For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”
