Live: Rubble removed after Kyiv children’s hospital hit in Russian attack

Watch live as Ukrainian emergency services clear rubble after a Russian missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Russia hit the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital with a missile in broad daylight on Monday 8 July and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 41 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.

Parents holding babies walked in the street outside the hospital, dazed and sobbing after the rare daylight aerial attack.

Windows had been smashed and panels ripped off, and hundreds of Kyiv residents were helping to clear debris.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stopped in Poland before heading off to Washington for a Nato summit, put the death toll at 37, including three children.

More than 170 were injured.

“The Russian terrorists must answer for this,” he wrote on Telegram.

“Being concerned does not stop terror. Condolences are not a weapon.”

The government proclaimed a day of mourning on Tuesday for one of the worst air attacks of the war, which it said demonstrated that Ukraine urgently needed an upgrade of its air defences from its Western allies.