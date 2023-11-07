For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An assistant and “close friend” to Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief was killed in an explosion at his home after he took a grenade he received as a birthday gift off his child’s hand, officials said.

Major Hennady Chastyakov, 39, returned home on Monday night with birthday gifts he had received from his colleagues. They included a box of Western-manufactured grenades he was showing to his son, Ukraine’s interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

“The son first took the munition in his hand and began to twist the ring. Then, the serviceman took the grenade from the child and pulled the ring, causing a tragic explosion,” Mr Klymenko said, terming it an accident.

Chastyakov’s colleagues who presented the gift were identified and two more of the type of grenades he was gifted were found in his office, the minister said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Five such unexploded grenades were found in Chastyakov’s apartment and will be sent for examination, the official said.

Mr Klymenko said he had issued the explanation behind the accident so as to not “spread unofficial information”.

The minister had in an earlier post expressed his condolences for the military official. He had said that “an unknown explosive device went off in one of his presents”.

“I urge you not to spread unofficial information. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, wait for the official conclusions of the investigation,” he said.

Chastykov’s wife said he had brought home a bag containing a bottle of alcohol and glasses in the shape of grenades that had been gifted to him, reported Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda, citing law enforcement officials.

The deceased official’s 13-year-old son has suffered serious injuries, it said.

Chastyakov was a graduate of a military academy and fully trained in handling grenades, a security source told the outlet.

He was an assistant to top military commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who holds a high profile in the more than 20-month-old Russian invasion.

Mr Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of his assistant and “close friend” in his family circle. He said he is facing “unspeakable pain”.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Hennady has been a reliable shoulder for me, fully devoting his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against Russian aggression,” the top military official said on his Telegram channel.

“The reasons and circumstances [behind the incident] will be established during the pre-trial investigation,” he said.

“An unknown explosive device went off in one of the gifts. Hennady is survived by his wife and four children.”