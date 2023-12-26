Ukraine destroys Russian warship in Crimea in major blow to Black Sea fleet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine has said it has destroyed a Russian warship in occupied Crimea as top Kremlin officials sat down for an end-of-year review of its full-scale invasion.

Kyiv’s air force announced that it had hit a landing ship in the southeastern port of Feodosia in the early hours of Tuesday morning, marking another successful attack on Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea Fleet.

Unverified footage posted by Ukrainian air force commander Lt Gen Mykola Oleschuk showed a 10-metre high fireball erupting from the area where the 110-metre Novocherkassk ship was located.

A huge fireball could be seen in the Feodosia port (Sourced)

The air force claimed the attack took place at roughly 2.30am local time, with local reports suggesting multiple explosions rocked the small port area for roughly an hour.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed head of Crimea, said that one person had been killed and two people injured in the attack. He added that multiple buildings were damaged.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later admitted that the warship had been damaged by plane-launched guided missiles but stopped short of confirming it had been destroyed. They counterclaimed that two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.

Smoke is seen rising above a damaged warship following a Ukrainian attack in the portin Russian-controlled Crimea (Telegram / @VentdeCrimee/AFP via)

Thord Are Iversen, a defence analyst specialising in the Russian navy, said he believed the warship had been destroyed beyond repair.

He told The Independent: “I think whatever the Novocherkassk was loaded with, likely munitions of some sort, blew up following the missile hit and the ship is a total loss.”

A Ukrainian military official said the Novocherkassk, which was partially damaged in March 2022, had been used recently to transport weapons and soldiers to the Zaporizhzhia region, which is partly held by Russian forces. Satellite imagery showed the vessel arrived in Feodosia in September this year.

The attack is yet another high-point of a months-long missile assault on the Russian naval ports across Crimea that has forced the Black Sea Fleet to partially retreat.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu was forced to brief Vladimir Putin on the damaged warship hours before his end of year review of the war in Ukraine (Sputnik)

In September, a Ukrainian missile attack destroyed the headquarters of the fleet in the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, allegedly killing 34 naval personnel, while multiple Russian ships, including another landing vessel, were damaged in the same month.

Dozens of Russian vessels were subsequently relocated in October to the port of Novorossoiysk, more than a hundred miles to the east of Crimea.

Lauding the attack as a sign that the war in Ukraine had not reached a stalemate, British defence minister Grant Shapps claimed Kyiv had now destroyed 20 per cent of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet over the past four months.

“This latest destruction of Putin's navy demonstrates that those who believe there's a stalemate in the Ukraine war are wrong!” he wrote on X.

“They haven't noticed that over the past 4 months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, joked that the 110-metre landing ship had been turned into a submarine.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, a key figure in the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, had to brief Vladimir Putin on the attacks on Tuesday morning, only hours before an end-of-year review of what they call the “special military operation”.

During the review, he was quoted as saying that the main goal of the year had been to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which was launched in June.

He said that Russian forces, in part due to extensive defensive lines built in the five months running up to the counteroffensive, had successfully repelled the attack and were now beginning to seize the initiative.

Over the weekend, Kyiv rejected claims by Shoigu that Russian forces had gained control of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Marinka, which has been a flashpoint of the frontline for months.