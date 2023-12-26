Explosions seen in Crimea port town as Ukrainian Air Force damages Russian ship

Footage shows explosions in Crimea as Ukrainian officials claimed responsibility for a massive air attack on the town of Feodosia early on Tuesday (26 December).

The airstrikes damaged Vladimir Putin’s fleet parked in the port area as powerful explosions rocked the region.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s air force, shared a video of the attack on his official Telegram channel and stated that the assault destroyed a major Russian Navy vessel, the landing ship Novocherkask.

“And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work,” the top commander said.