Ukraine declares major breakthrough in southern counteroffensive ‘against all odds’

Ukraine’s forces in the south have “gained a foothold” on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in a significant step for Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russia, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

The latest development announced by Andriy Yermak on Tuesday comes as a fresh blow to Vladimir Putin’s troops, who have been facing a gradual counteroffensive since the spring. A Ukrainian breakthrough across the Dnipro could open up a new line to attack Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

The Dnipro River in the Kherson region has been one of the key battlegrounds of the conflict, with Russia crossing from the eastern bank to seize Kherson city in the early days of Mr Putin’s invasion only to abandon the regional capital late last year.

Though they lost ground in the area and retreated back across the river, Russia has maintained a consistent troop presence on the eastern bank, hemming in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Against all odds, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have gained a foothold on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro,” said Mr Yermak.

“Step by step, they are demilitarising Crimea. We have covered 70 per cent of the distance. And our counteroffensive is developing,” he told the Hudson Institute think-tank in the US in remarks posted on Mr Zelensky’s website.

Mr Yermak said the only certainty was that Russia had no intention of stopping the war but hoped “to outlast and out-endure the unity of democracies”.

“We need weapons right now. Russia still has air superiority. It still is capable of producing missiles due to circumvention of sanctions. Not to mention the Iranian drones and North Korean artillery rounds,” the official said, reiterating Kyiv’s longstanding concerns.

As its nearly four-month-old counteroffensive has secured only incremental gains, Kyiv has been cautious in describing its military activities on the river’s east bank.

A military spokesperson this month said “not bad results” were achieved in forcing Russian troops to reposition from there. Unofficial accounts have noted Ukrainian advances.

On Monday, Russia sparked speculation when its state-run news agencies briefly reported the exit of Russian forces from the area to “more favourable positions” east of the river. The reports were quickly withdrawn.

The new territorial gains for Kyiv come as its military officials said the battlefield situation in Avdiivka – that Russia has continuously bombarded – was “very intense”.

“Russia is already losing men and equipment near Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than, for example, near Bakhmut,” Mr Zelensky said.

Bakhmut lies about 50km north of Avdiivka, which is only 20km west of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk.

He said withstanding Russia’s pressure in the region was “extremely difficult”.

“The more Russian forces that are destroyed near Avdiivka, the worse the overall situation will be for the enemy and the overall course of this war,” he said.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said fighting was heaviest south of Avdiivka.

“Over the last three days, the occupiers have actively used guided aviation bombs in Donetsk region, particularly around Avdiivka,” Mr Shtupun told national television. Ukrainian forces, he said, had repelled 18 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.