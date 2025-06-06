Kyiv under major drone attack after Putin threatened response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyiv has been bombarded with drones shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to respond to a massive Ukrainian attack in Russia.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram that Russia had launched ballistic missiles and drones into the war-torn country early on Friday, per CNN.

A Telegram post from the air force warned, “Several Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. They allegedly launched cruise missiles!”

CNN reported that Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration, said that there were reports of fires in buildings across Kyiv, and that a high-rise in the Solomyansky district was damaged.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, reported fires in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts as well, CNN reported.

open image in gallery People take shelter in an underground parking lot during a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv ( REUTERS )

Klitschko said on Telegram that there were three victims from the bombardment in Kyiv.

“Doctors hospitalized two of them, and one was treated on the spot,” the mayor said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram that debris was falling on a playground in the Darnytskyi district and a fire at a “civil infrastructure facility” in the Holosiivskyi district.

The attacks came shortly after President Donald Trump said Putin told him over the phone that he would retaliate against Ukraine for its large-scale bombardment over the weekend.

open image in gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened to respond to a massive Ukrainian attack in Russia ( Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Last Sunday, Ukraine launched an operation that it said used over 100 smuggled drones to hit 41 Russian military aircraft.

Ukraine also blew up a section of the Kerch Bridge that connects Russia with the annexed Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump said he and Putin “discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides” during a phone call that lasted over an hour.

“It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields,” Trump said.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Putin told him over the phone ‘that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields’ ( Win McNamee/Getty Images )

It’s been over three years since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While Trump had promised to stop the war “within 24 hours” of taking office, that feat proved to be far more difficult.

Trump has tried to get Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, but so far his efforts have not yielded any real action to end the war.

The president, who has praised Putin in the past, seemed to have gotten frustrated by the Russian leader for not doing more to bring peace to the warring nations, writing on Truth Social last month, “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!”