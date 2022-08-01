First grain ship leaves Ukraine under Russia deal aimed at easing a global food crisis
The first ship carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa as part of a Russia-Ukraine deal to unblock the country’s ports, according to reports.
Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted: “The first grain ship sine #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & UN we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul.”
Turkey’s defence ministry also confirmed the news on Monday. They said that the cargo ship left the port of Odesa for Lebanon. It is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, and then allowed to proceed.
A statement from the United Nations said that the ship is carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn.
Mr Kubrakov added: “Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger. Unlocking ports will provide at least one billion dollars (£0.8billion) in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year.”
More to follow...
