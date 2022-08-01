For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first ship carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa as part of a Russia-Ukraine deal to unblock the country’s ports, according to reports.

Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted: “The first grain ship sine #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & UN we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul.”

Turkey’s defence ministry also confirmed the news on Monday. They said that the cargo ship left the port of Odesa for Lebanon. It is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, and then allowed to proceed.

A statement from the United Nations said that the ship is carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn.

Mr Kubrakov added: “Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger. Unlocking ports will provide at least one billion dollars (£0.8billion) in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year.”

