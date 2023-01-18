For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eighteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday near the town of Brovary.

The minister, Denys Monastyrskiy, was with eight others in the helicopter.

Two children were among the dead and 15 of them were in hospital, officials said, adding that 29 people were injured in total.

A view shows the site where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings (REUTERS)

The head of the National Police Igor Klimenko said that as a result of the helicopter crash first deputy minister Enin and state secretary Lubkovych have been killed.

Wreckage from the helicopter lay outside a burning building and a fire broke out close to the kindergarten and children and staff were moved from the building.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv's eastern suburb, Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine's National Police, said.

“There were children and...staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy. Everyone has now been evacuated. There are casualties,” Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Emergency personnel work at the site of a helicopter crash (REUTERS)

Videos shared on social media showed a burning building and people could be heard screaming.

“We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances,” the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, whose troops invaded Ukraine last February, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

“Unfortunately this happened with a state emergency service helicopter which was fulfilling its task,” Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Apostrof TV.

More than a dozen children have been hurt in the crash (REUTERS)

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska daubed teary eyes and pinched her nose in emotion minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.

Forum president Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

Separately, Ukraine reported intense fighting overnight in the east of the country, where both sides have taken huge losses for little gain in intense trench warfare over the last two months

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks in the eastern city of Bakhmut and the village of Klishchiivka just south of it, the Ukrainian military said. Russia has focused on Bakhmut in recent weeks, claiming last week to have taken the mining town of Soledar on its northern outskirts.

Western allies will be gathering on Friday at a US air base in Germany to pledge more weapons for Ukraine. Attention is focused in particular on Germany, which has veto power over any decision to send its Leopard tanks, which are fielded by armies across Europe and widely seen as the most suitable for Ukraine.

Berlin says a decision on the tanks will be the first item on the agenda of Boris Pistorius, its new defence minister.

Britain, which broke the Western taboo on sending main battle tanks over the weekend by promising a squadron of its Challengers, has called on Germany to approve the Leopards. Poland and Finland have already said they would be ready to send Leopards if Berlin allows it.