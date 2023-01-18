✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Mr Klymenko said.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is inching closer to securing approval for German-made Leopard 2 tanks. British defence secretary Ben Wallace is set to meet his counterparts from the Baltic countries to build more pressure on Berlin to send the heavy war vehicles to Kyiv.

This comes amid fears of officials in Kyiv that Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.