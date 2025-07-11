Ukrainian intelligence officer gunned down in Kyiv

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior Ukrainian intelligence officer has been gunned down in Kyiv, officials have said.

CCTV footage published on social media showed the agent was slain in a residential parking lot on Thursday morning before a gunman clad in dark clothing fled the scene on foot in broad daylight. Kyiv’s police force said it was working to identify the shooter and that “measures are being taken to detain him”.

The victim’s name has not been publicly disclosed and the identity of the suspect remains unclear. A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) official said that the intelligence officer had been a colonel, according to Reuters.

Ukrainska Pravda has claimed the agent was Colonel Ivan Voronych, adding he died at the scene after the assailant fired five aimed gun shots. The New York Times claimed that Voronych was a part of the SBU’s Centre for Special Operations Alpha and had been within the organisation for decades.

open image in gallery Voronych, believed to be the victim, was part of the SBU for decades ( Ukrainska Pravda via REUTERS )

Kyiv Police confirmed a man was shot in the capital on Thursday. They said in a statement on social media: “Police officers establish circumstances of shooting in Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

“Arriving on call, law enforcement officers discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound.

“Currently, investigative and operational groups of the district and main police departments, criminal investigation officers, dog handlers and other services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.”

It remains unclear whether the agent’s death was a domestic issue or an assassination. The Independent has contacted Kyiv Police and the SBU for comment.

open image in gallery The gunman could be seen vacating the scene in broad daylight, according to CCTV footage ( Ukrainska Pravda via REUTERS )

The SBU is Ukraine’s internal security and counter-intelligence base, but since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country three years ago, it has played a role in assassinations and sabotage attacks in Moscow.

The internal security agency played a key role in Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web attack on Russia last month, which is believed to have destroyed 40 Russian bombers used to pummel the war torn country over the past three years.

The death of the officer comes as Russia continues to intensify its aerial strikes against Ukraine, after the air force reported a record-breaking 728 drones and 13 cruise or ballistic missiles struck cities across the country on Tuesday.