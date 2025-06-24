Airstrikes and sleeper agents: how Putin has repeatedly tried to killed Zelensky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plot to assassinate Volodymyr Zelensky at an airport in Poland last year involved a Polish pensioner who had been a Russian sleeper agent for decades, new reports have revealed.

It is among what is believed to be dozens of attempts on the Ukrainian president’s life since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In a closed briefing with local media this week, Ukrainian security services revealed that the retired Polish military officer had been recruited to assassinate Zelensky at Rzeszow Airport in Poland.

Polish media reports that the attack was thwarted in April 2024 by Poland’s internal security agency, and the man, identified as Pawel K, was charged in May this year.

open image in gallery There have been multiple attempts on Zelensky’s life since the war began ( AFP/Getty )

Less than a month after the attempted airport plot, Ukraine’s security services (SBU) said they foiled another assassination attempt on Zelensky.

The SBU said in May 2024 that they arrested two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine who had reportedly been recruited before Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia’s security services, the FSB, to kill Zelensky. The State Guard is usually charged with protecting the country’s top officials.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of enacting a plan drawn up by the FSB, according to a statement by the SBU.

Head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said the assassination was supposed to be a “gift” from the FSB to Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration on Tuesday following a sham election.

These are the most recent attempts by the Kremlin to assassinate Mr Zelensky that have been publicised - but they are likely not to be the last, either.

In an interview in 2023, Mr Zelensky said he was aware of at least “five or six” attempts on his life, though aides claimed in March 2024 that the Ukrainian leader had been targeted dozens of times. They said that he had survived three attempts in one week.

The Times reported that more than 400 mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group in Kyiv in February 2022, when Putin launched his invasion, with orders to kill Mr Zelensky as part of an attempt to “decapitate” the government in Kyiv.

open image in gallery Two Russian spies were arrested by the SBU after plotting to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ( SBU )

While the exact number of assassination attempts is unknown, The Independent has compiled everything we know about the attempts that have been made public.

In August 2023, the SBU detained another Russian informant who was gathering details of Zelensky’s planned trip to Mykolayiv, a city in southern Ukraine.

The SBU said they caught the female suspect “red-handed” preparing to hand over details of the trip so that Russia could carry out an airstrike against the Ukrainian president.

The suspect was a salesperson in a military store in nearby city of Ochakov, who travelled around the territory of the district to film the locations of Ukrainian military objects, according to the SBU. They face up to 12 years in prison.

On the first day of the war, on 24 February 2022, Russian special forces parachuted into Kyiv. At that time, Ukraine’s western allies were urging Zelensky to leave the capital and set up a base outside the country.