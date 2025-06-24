Zelensky warns Russia could attack Nato country within next five years

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia could attack a Nato country within the next five years.

The Ukrainian leader said Vladimir Putin could carry out an attack on another Nato country to test the alliance.

Mr Zelensky issued his warning during an interview with Sky News on Monday (23 June).

The Ukrainian president also said plans for Nato members to increase defence spending to five per cent of GDP by 2035 are “very slow”, stating Putin could have “significantly greater capabilities” by 2030.