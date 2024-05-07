Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky foiled, Ukraine intelligence agents say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian intelligence agents say they have foiled a Russian plot to assassinate Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service said it had caught Russian agents within the Ukrainian state guard service plotting the kidnap and assassination of the president and other senior governmental officials.

The Head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk said the failed assassination was supposed to be a “gift” to Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration on Tuesday.

Russian saboteurs are confronted in the woods by the Ukrainian SBU ( SBU )

The SBU claimed on Telegram that a Russian secret agent had passed on coordinates of a safe house ahead of a planned rocket attack. The force added Russia had planned to destroy all traces of the drone used to target the president with another missile.

Without providing evidence, they wrote: “The enemy was actively developing plans to eliminate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“One of the tasks of the FSB intelligence network was to search for executors among the military close to the protection of the President, who could take the Head of State hostage and later kill him.

“In addition to Volodymyr Zelensky, the enemy planned to eliminate the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the State Administration of Ukraine Kyryll Budanov and other high-ranking officials.”

Zelensky was the primary target ( AP )

The Head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk said: “A limited number of people knew about our special operation, and I personally monitored its progress.

“The terrorist attack, which was supposed to be a gift to Putin before the inauguration, was actually a failure of the Russian special services.

“But we must not forget - the enemy is strong and experienced, he cannot be underestimated. We will continue to work ahead of time, so that every traitor receives the well-deserved court sentences.”

Arrests made by SBU ( SBU )

The SBU claimed a search on the “intruders” found the “relevant means of destruction” and other evidence of criminal activity.

They said the two officers were arrested on suspicion of treason committed under martial law and preparation for a terrorist act.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to comment requests.

More follows...