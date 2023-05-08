Russia launches huge drone attacks on Ukraine ahead of Victory Day holiday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia launched its biggest swarm of drone attacks on Ukraine on Monday as it also prepared for annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Kyiv's mayor said Russia fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets, including 36 at the capital, all of which had been shot down. Debris hit apartments and other buildings, injuring at least five people in the city.

A food warehouse was set ablaze by a missile in the Black Sea city of Odessa, where officials reported three people were injured.

It was the biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed Russian air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

Kyiv said Moscow was also making a final push to try to capture the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut to deliver Vladimir Putin what would be his only prize for a costly Russian winter offensive, in time for Victory Day.

A closed Red Square in Moscow on the eve of Victory Day in Russia (REUTERS)

Moscow is preparing for Tuesday's Victory Day parade, the most important day in the calendar for Russia under Putin, who evokes the 1945 Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in trying to rally Russians behind his invasion of Ukraine.

But In a new break with Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Victory Day on Monday rather than Tuesday, announcing that decree a change in the date of the holiday to match the practice of Western allies.

“Recalling the heroism of millions of Ukrainians in that war against Nazism, we see the same heroism in the actions of our soldiers today,” said Zelenskiy, who addressed the nation from a hilltop overlooking Kyiv.

“Just as evil rushed into our towns and villages then, so it does now. As it killed our people then, so it does now,” he said. “And all the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated, just as Nazism was defeated.”

A crater near homes in Kyiv caused by a Russian drone (AFP via Getty Images)

The German army's surrender in 1945 took effect late at night on 8 May in Berlin, when it was already 9 May in Moscow, the date that became the Soviet holiday.

Russia foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that by changing the date, Zelensky had betrayed the memory of Ukrainians who fought the Nazis. “What is worse than an enemy? A traitor. That is Zelenskiy, the embodiment of Judas in the 21st century,” she said.

Ukraine, as part of the then-Soviet Union, suffered higher per capita casualties than Russia in World War Two and was one of the heartlands of European Jewry wiped out in the holocaust.

Russia has enacted a major security clampdown ahead of Tuesday's commemorations. At least 21 Russian cities have cancelled traditional military parades for the first time in years.

Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko visits a home damaged by debris from an intercepted Russian drone (Getty Images)

Ukraine, which last year drove Russian forces back from the ramparts of the capital and recovered substantial territory, has maintained a defensive posture for the past six months, but says its counteroffensive will begin soon.

Ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday that Kyiv intended to prevent Russia declaring victory in Bakhmut by Tuesday.

The block-by-block Russian advance there is led by Wagner, a private army that recruited thousands of convicts from prison.

In Kyiv, explosions could be heard through the night. Three were injured in blasts in the Solomyanskyi district and two when drone wreckage fell in the Sviatoshyn district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A firefighter at the site of a Russian missiles strike in Odesa, Ukraine early on Monday (via REUTERS)

Kyiv's military administration said drone wreckage crashed onto a runway at Zhuliany airport, one of two passenger airports. Drone debris also damaged a two-storey building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district.

In Odesa, flames engulfed what the Ukrainian Red Cross said was a 1,000 sq m food warehouse that it was operating. It said all the humanitarian aid stored there had been destroyed.

After air raid alerts blared for hours over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine, local media said explosions sounded in the southern region of Kherson and southeastern Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian-appointed regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said around 3,000 civilians had been evacuated from areas near the front line that had come under shelling in Zaporizhzhia, one of the areas where Ukraine could launch its counteroffensive.

Reuters and Associated Press