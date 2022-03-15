Three EU prime ministers arrive by train in Kyiv as Russian attacks intensify
Leaders take perilous trip despite worries within European Union about security risks
The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support as bombardment by the Russian military edged closer to the city.
The three leaders took the perilous train trip despite worries within the European Union about the security risks of travelling within a war zone.
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media on Tuesday that he, deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the Czech and Slovenian leaders were in Kyiv.
“It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance,” Mr Morawiecki said on Twitter.
Mr Zelenskyy posted a video on Facebook of him sitting around a table with the leaders and some other officials briefing them on the war’s developments. He expressed gratitude for their visit, calling it a “powerful testimony of support”.
Poland’s leaders, together with Prime Ministers Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia, said they were on an EU mission. But officials from the 27-nation bloc insisted that the trio had undertaken the trip independently.
More follows...
