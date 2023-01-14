Ukraine news – live: Russian missiles target Kyiv as battle for Soledar continues
‘Our units are there, the town is not under Russian control’, Ukrainian official says
Russian missiles have targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in an attack aimed at hitting infrastructure facilities.
A Ukrainian regional governor has also warned that a “massive missile attack” could take place today, with reports of Russian Tupolev bombers in the air.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.
Moscow yesterday said it has taken control of the eastern town of Soledar after days of fierce fighting. Russia’s foreign ministry said that the capture would allow Russian units to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby and much larger town of Bakhmut.
However, Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address said: “The tough battle for Donetsk region continues, the battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our country continues.
“Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our troops – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces – are defending the state.”
Earlier, Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine‘s eastern military command, and a Ukrainian officer in the area both told Reuters that Soledar had not been captured.
“Last night artillery fire was like from hell, both sides. From what I know, our boys have managed to exit some parts in an orderly manner and now [assault] groups are counterattacking, but we still hold the town.”
Putin ally suggests war critics should have their property "confiscated”
A key ally of President Putin, and parliamentary speaker, has called for Russians who have fled the country, or criticised Russia and its military should have their property confiscated.
Vyachlesav Volodin, speaking in a Telegram post, singled out people who found it “possible to insult Russia, its residents, soldiers and officers, to openly support the villains.”
Mr Volodin said he believed that existing measures to counter criticism were insufficient, and should be treated as extremism.
Referring to “scoundrels,” who were living comfortably thanks to their country, he continued, were receiving rent and royalties at the expense of fellow citizens, while having the ability to “publicly drag Russia through the mud”.
His proposal to confiscate property of critics was backed by a senior Russian senator, Andrei Klishas, who chairs the upper house of parliament’s committee on constitutional legislation.
Russia could launch “massive missile strike” today, says Ukrainian regional governor
The governor of the central Cherkasy region has warned Ukrainians that Russia could launch a massive missile strike later today.
Governor Ihor Taburets urged residents to take shelter during any air raid sirens.
Separately, Vitaly Kim, governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases.
His statement came shortly after missile attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv hit critical infrastructure on Saturday morning.
Infrastructure facility hit in Russian missile attack, say Ukrainian officials
This morning’s missile attack hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv, as air raid sirens and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital.
Officials told residents to take shelter immediately.
“Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.
Kyiv’s military administration said did not say which facility had been hit.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram: “Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!”
Mr Klitschko wrote in a separate message that debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv.
No casualties have been reported so far.
In the outlying Kyiv region, a residential building in the village of Kopyliv was hit, and windows of the houses nearby were blown out, Tymoshenko said.
Earlier on Saturday, two Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region reported.
Mr Syniehubov said Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the industrial district of Kharkiv. The extent of the damage from the strike wasn’t immediately clear, but no casualties have been reported.
Russian Wagner Group involvement in Mali risks destabilising region, making security “more difficult”
Fighters from Russian military contractor Wagner Group operating in Mali are destabilising the region, Western officials say.
The mercenary group, who are also operational in Ukraine, are contributing alongside Mali’s armed forces to try to stem a decade-long insurgency by Islamic extremists.
However, the group has faced allegations of indiscriminate violence against civilians, including one incident in March where Mali’s armed forces and foreign contractors killed an estimated 300 men, according to analysis from Human Rights Watch.
A report by the U.S. Military Academy’s Combating Terrorism Center, which studies extremist violence, said that Wagner Group’s forces are struggling to make significant gains in the region, with jihadi violence increasing.
The report adds that up to 1,000 mercenaries have been deployed and the Wagner Group is being paid nearly $11 million a month to provide security and training.
US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told AP: “There are broad reports of human rights abuses across the region where they are working,’’
“We worry that these forces are not interested in the safety and security of the people of Mali but, instead, are interested in enriching themselves and strip-mining the country and are making the terrorism situation worse.’’
Ukraine capital under missile attack, aimed at infrastructure facilities
Ukrainian officials are reporting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is currently facing missile attacks on infrastructure facilities.
Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.” It has not been immediately clear whether the explosions heard were caused by the Russian missile strikes or by air defense systems operating in response.
The Ukrainian capital has not been targeted for an attack since the start of January.
Russia may need higher taxes to support military spending as oil revenues decline, say economists
Russian dependence on crude oil revenues may prompt a hike in taxes to support military spending, say economists.
Oil is Russia’s largest export, with its value decreasing by 20 per cent after Western sanctions restricting Russia’s ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian private bank, Alfa Bank said in a note to Reuters: “The growing dependence of the budget on oil raises concerns,” warning that a decline in revenue from gas and oil product exports “looms on the horizon.”
Alfa Bank’s chief economist, Natalia Orlova, told reporters: “When there is a big gap between the actual price (of oil) and the balancing price, it cannot be sustainably covered by borrowing.
“Some measures are needed to adjust fiscal policy, either by cutting spending or looking for additional revenues.”
Renaissance Capital economists also added that last year’s budget, which increased defence spending, has raised suggestions of higher taxes in the medium term.
A budget analysis has shown Moscow is predicted to spend a combined 9.4 trillion roubles (£109.3 billion) on defence and security this year alone - nearly a third of overall spending, suggesting less money allocated for health, education and research.
Zelensky wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wants to visit the UN to address a high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion if the security situation permits.
First deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova told the Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine's intelligence service that Russia is planning "a very serious offensive in February".
"Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come," she said, "but it's still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come."
Russia claims victory in Soledar
Russia has claimed its forces have taken control of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, in what would be a rare battlefied success for Moscow after months of setbacks.
Ukraine denied the claims and said its troops were still fighting in the Donetsk salt-mining town, which has been the focus of a relentless Russian assault.
Moscow has painted the battles for Soledar and the nearby city of Bakhmut as key to capturing the entire Donbas, encompassing the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk – a priority of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
Kyiv has instead sought to play up how many Russian troops have had to be sacrified in the effort. Western officials say victory for Moscow in the two towns would be more symbolic than strategic.
Boris Johnson plans to visit Zelensky in Kyiv
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning a trip to Ukraine to visit president Volodymyr Zelensky despite concerns about him undermining Rishi Sunak's authority.
Mr Johnson has told friends he intends to travel to the capital Kyiv in the coming months to show his public support for the country against its Russian aggressors, The Guardian reported.
Ukrainian sources said that the former PM “had an intention” to travel to Kyiv but they had “no concrete information” yet on dates. Mr Zelensky and MR Johnson regarded each other as “friends”.
Scholz says Germany will weigh each step carefully on Ukraine arms
Germany will continue to “weigh every step carefully” and consult with its allies on further weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday as he faces mounting pressure to approve German-made battle tanks for Kyiv.
Germany has given Ukraine substantial military aid since Russia invaded, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and the first of four IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems. Last week, it announced that it would send 40 Marder armored personnel carriers — a step that came alongside similar moves by the US and France — and as well as a Patriot air defense missile battery.
But critics, some inside Germany's governing coalition, have long complained of Scholz's perceived hesitancy to take the next step when it comes to weapons deliveries.
