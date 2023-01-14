✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Russian missiles have targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in an attack aimed at hitting infrastructure facilities.

A Ukrainian regional governor has also warned that a “massive missile attack” could take place today, with reports of Russian Tupolev bombers in the air.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.

Moscow yesterday said it has taken control of the eastern town of Soledar after days of fierce fighting. Russia’s foreign ministry said that the capture would allow Russian units to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby and much larger town of Bakhmut.

However, Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address said: “The tough battle for Donetsk region continues, the battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our country continues.

“Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our troops – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces – are defending the state.”

Earlier, Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine‘s eastern military command, and a Ukrainian officer in the area both told Reuters that Soledar had not been captured.

“Last night artillery fire was like from hell, both sides. From what I know, our boys have managed to exit some parts in an orderly manner and now [assault] groups are counterattacking, but we still hold the town.”