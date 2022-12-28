Ukraine news – live: Top Putin aide visits Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Kherson shelling continues
Kremlin official says aide discussed safety of plant
Ukraine opens door for peace summit with Russia
One of president Vladimir Putin’s most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said.
Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia’s domestic politics and a former head of the country’s state nuclear corporation, discussed the safety of the plant, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed local official.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have fired some 33 rockets at civilian targets in Kherson as fighting in the strategically important city intensifies, Ukraine’s military has said.
The Kremlin has also deployed more tanks and armoured vehicles to the front line, it added.
Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky said next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion,
As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.
“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
“It must be a crucial year.”
Ukraine issues air raid alerts in regions across the country
Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine’s regions on Wednesday, officials said.
Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
Ukraine aiming to develop air-to-air combat drones
Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov described Russia’s war in Ukraine as the first major war of the internet age.
He credited drones and satellite internet systems such as Elon Musk’s Starlink with having transformed the conflict.
Ukraine has purchased drones like the Fly Eye, a small drone used for intelligence, battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance.
"And the next stage, now that we are more or less equipped with reconnaissance drones, is strike drones," Mr Federov said. "These are both exploding drones and drones that fly up to three to 10 kilometers and hit targets."
He predicted "more missions with strike drones" in the future, but would not elaborate. "We are talking there about drones, UAVs, UAVs that we are developing in Ukraine. It will be the next step in the development of technologies," he said.
Top Putin aide visits Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
"Sergei Kiriyenko visited the nuclear power plant. He checked the safety of the facility and the working conditions of Rosatom employees," Mr Rogov said on Telegram.
In a picture published by Mr Rogov, Mr Kiriyenko was shown outside the plant, which lies just 500 km (300 miles) from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.
Aeroflot boss calls for ‘state protectionism’ to defend Russian aviation
The head of Russia’s state-controlled airline Aeroflot called on the Russian government to "balance the interests" of Russian and foreign airlines in order to support the domestic aviation sector, in an interview with Russian news site RBC published on Wednesday.
In the interview, Aeroflot CEO Sergei Alexandrovsky said it is "important that the state balances the interests of Russian and international carriers. Because it is obvious that foreign carriers now have much more opportunities and advantages in these conditions".
Russian airlines stopped flying to most overseas destinations after Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions, including bans on Russian carriers, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February. Routes to Turkey and Middle Eastern countries popular with Russian tourists have been preserved.
Alexandrovsky said that competitors, including Turkish Airlines and Emirates, had benefitted most from the situation, and called for a degree of what he called "state protectionism" to safeguard domestic aviation.
Italy minister cautious on supplying air defence systems to Ukraine
Italy’s defence minister struck a cautious tone on whether Italy would be able to supply Ukraine with air defence systems, as requested by president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The systems would be provided "if possible", Guido Crosetto told Il Messaggero newspaper in an article published on Wednesday.
However, "if we give air defence missiles to Ukraine, we must take them from our stocks and we have to do that without depleting them, and being sure about the quality," he added.
Crosetto told Reuters this month that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defence system was among the military aid that Kyiv had requested from Rome.
His remarks to Il Messaggero follow a Tuesday call between Mr Zelensky and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, after which Zelensky tweeted that Rome was considering supplying air defences.
‘I want peace’: Ukraine and a Christmas at war
From an eight-year-old girl whose hair has started to turn grey to a nine-year girl who has put peace at the top of her Christmas wish list, a powerful new photo series has documented the lives of children and their families living in Ukraine, Romania and the UK as they approached Christmas living in a war zone or as refugees in Europe.
Simon Edmunds reports.
Russian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel window
A Russian businessman and rumoured critic of president Vladimir Putin has died after falling from a third-floor window of an Indian hotel just days after a friend died on the same trip.
Pavel Antov was visiting Odisha, an eastern state on the Bay of Bengal, and had just celebrated his 65th birthday at the hotel. His friend Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack during the celebrations.
My colleague Emily Atkinson reports:
ICYMI: Zelensky counting on India’s participation in implementation of peace plan
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky told India’s prime minister Narendra Modi he wanted New Delhi to more actively support the implementation of his “peace formula” but also took an apparent dig at the country’s “fruitful” G20 presidency.
Mr Zelensky’s telephone call with Mr Modi marked their fourth exchange since the war began and occured less than a fortnight after the Indian leader spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
My colleague Shweta Sharma reports:
Zelensky says he counts on Indian PM Modi’s help on Ukraine peace plan
Ukrainian leader also takes apparent parting shot at India’s growing ties with Russia
Russia to halt oil sales to countries that impose cap
Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the bombed-out ghost town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Despite an intensification in the fighting the frontline in eastern Ukraine remains little changed, with neither side making any major advances, Britain’s Ministry of Defence and Ukraine military analysts said.
Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed on 5 Dec, President Vladimir Putin decreed.
The price cap, unseen even in the times of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, is aimed at crippling Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine - without upsetting markets by actually blocking Russian supply.
Under the cap, oil traders who want to retain access to Western financing for such crucial aspects of global shipping as insurance must promise not to pay above $60 per barrel for Russian seaborne oil.
That is close to the current price for Russian oil, but far below the prices at which Russia was able to sell it for much of the past year, when windfall energy profits helped Moscow offset the impact of financial sanctions.
