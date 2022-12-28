✕ Close Ukraine opens door for peace summit with Russia

One of president Vladimir Putin’s most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said.

Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia’s domestic politics and a former head of the country’s state nuclear corporation, discussed the safety of the plant, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed local official.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have fired some 33 rockets at civilian targets in Kherson as fighting in the strategically important city intensifies, Ukraine’s military has said.

The Kremlin has also deployed more tanks and armoured vehicles to the front line, it added.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky said next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion,

As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.

“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

“It must be a crucial year.”